Blood sugar, if you wake up at this time you should check for this symptom

Blood sugar and habits in waking us up from sleep at night can affect many aspects of our health.

Sleep can affect not only weight but also the immune system and brain functioning.

What happens to blood sugar when we sleep

Sleep can play a key role in controlling blood sugar (or glucose), which affects your chances of getting diabetes. This is related to the way the hormone insulin, which removes glucose from the blood, acts as it should.

Blood sugar levels skyrocket while you sleep, usually between 4 and 8 am for those on a normal sleep schedule. He’s called sunrise effect and usually shows up in the morning around 2:00 to 3:00 to prepare the body to get up and sustain the day.

When we are in the presence of a healthy person, insulin is able to manage the increase by informing the muscle, fat and liver cells to absorb glucose from the blood. This ensures that the levels remain stable.

On the contrary in the people with diabetes (or who may get diabetes), insulin may not be able to do this job at its best. As a result, blood sugar levels will tend to rise.

What needs to be done

In order to ensure blood sugar balance, one must try to sleep at least 7 hours every night.

For those who work at night or have rotating shifts: if possible, keep regular times for meals and sleep, even on your rest days. It is also good to get some exercise during breaks, such as short walks or stretching.

When you are worried about your blood sugar: a good night’s sleep on a regular basis will help the body use insulin appropriately.

Also, along with getting enough sleep, you should not eat late in the evening and try to get some exercise after dinner, for example by taking a walk.

In the case of blood sugar that is often too high in the morning, in addition to talking to your doctor, you can intervene perhaps by doing a lighter breakfast.

Your doctor may ask you to do some extra blood glucose tests, or use a continuous glucose monitor, to find out what’s going on. You may need to change your diabetes medications or exercise routines.

