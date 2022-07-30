Blood Test Could Diagnose NASH and Fibrosis: Study

Biomarkers can be used in community and population studies to investigate the real prevalence of NASH and liver fibrosis.

Without treatment, liver fibrosis can progress to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. Photo: Shutterstock.

The test could allow doctors to determine the stage of both the fibrosis liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, the researchers wrote, emphasizing that this liquid biopsy test uses two circulating proteins and appears to be effective in diagnosing two important liver conditions,

According to the study published in Gut, the paper authored by the team of Giulia Angelini, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow focused on the pathophysiology of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, highlights the need to find non-target biomarkers. invasive.

“The diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is currently based on invasive liver biopsy,” they wrote. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to find noninvasive biomarkers for NASH diagnosis, disease progression, and monitoring response to intervention.”

The research team sought to identify a biomarker and algorithm capable of predicting the presence and severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) wave fibrosis hepatic. The study evaluated two proteins found in circulating monocytes, which are a type of white blood cell: PLIN2 as a predictor of histological NASH and RAB14 levels as a predictor of fibrosis hepatic.

“PLIN2 and RAB14 can allow the diagnosis of NASH and/or fibrosis liver with a simple blood test“, they wrote. “Our biomarkers can be used in community and population studies to investigate the real prevalence of NASH Y fibrosis hepatic. Also, since they only require one blood sample, they are potentially valuable tools for population and prevention studies in children.”

