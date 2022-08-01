Blood test could provide insight into patients’ metastatic cancer

The blood test focuses on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

Blood-based biopsy technology, also known as liquid biopsy, has become a tool for clinical cancer genotyping and longitudinal disease follow-up. Photo: Shutterstock.

A group of researchers reported that after investigating, they found that a new blood test that analyzes the DNA shed by metastatic cancers could reveal unique characteristics of each patient’s tumor and allow doctors to develop more personalized treatment plans, according to a new report. .

By sequencing the entire ctDNA genome, researchers can learn about the different metastases spread throughout the body.

“A key goal in cancer research is to better understand metastatic cancer in each affected person so that we can select the best treatments and avoid giving toxic therapies to people who will not benefit,” said senior author Alexander Wyatt, MD, professor genitourinary cancer genomics assistant at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, and a senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre, he told Medscape Medical News.

“However, biopsies of metastatic cancer are rarely done because they are invasive and have risks of complications,” he said. “In the past, this significant barrier has impeded widespread study of metastatic cancer and progress toward better treatment of this deadly disease,” the study published in Nature on July 20 reports.

test methods

Blood-based biopsy technology, also known as “liquid biopsy,” has become a tool for clinical cancer genotyping and longitudinal disease follow-up. Tests using ctDNA have begun to influence the clinical management of people with cancer, the study authors write, although the full potential for understanding the biology of metastatic cancer has not yet been unlocked.

Wyatt and colleagues analyzed serial plasma and synchronous metastases in patients with aggressive and refractory prostate cancer through deep whole-genome sequencing, which allows a comprehensive assessment of every part of the genetic code within cancer cells.

The researchers evaluated all classes of genomic alterations and found that ctDNA contains multiple dominant populations, indicating that most people with metastatic cancer have different metastases spread throughout the body. They found that the whole genome sequencing process provides a wealth of information about these different metastases.

The research team used newly developed computer programs to provide information about the genetic makeup of each cancer population, which can tell researchers about a person’s overall disease rather than a metastatic tumor. In the future, this information could allow doctors to make better decisions about managing a patient’s cancer.

The research team used ctDNA nucleosome fingerprinting to infer mRNA expression in synchronously biopsied metastases. They identified treatment-induced changes in androgen receptor transcription factor signaling activity. This means that ctDNA whole genome sequencing can reveal the active processes occurring within cells, allowing clinicians to predict which treatments will be effective or ineffective in each patient.

