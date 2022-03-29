Blood tests can avoid CT in cases of mild brain trauma | Society | USA Edition

Researchers at a medical center in Orlando, Florida, have found that in patients with minor concussions or trauma, a blood test can reduce the need for a computed tomography (CT) scan.

A group of researchers from Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), leaders in the identification of the two biomarkers -GFAP and UCH-L-1- used in blood tests to detect brain injuries, studied the extent to which these tests can help emergency physicians in decision making.

The study was recently published in the general medical journal JAMA Network Open.

“Approximately 10% of patients with traumatic injuries or minor concussions may have serious brain injuries on CT that require prompt treatment. It is critical to detect these injuries,” emergency medicine specialist Linda Papa, senior author, said in a statement. principal of the study and director of Academic Clinical Research at ORMC.

But, he added, “this also means that most patients will not need a CT scan. Minimizing unnecessary radiation exposure from CT scans is also a consideration.”

To conduct the study, emergency physicians ordered participants to have a CT scan according to the three clinical guidelines currently used in the US: the Canadian CT Head Rule (CCHR), the New Orleans Criteria (NOC), and the National Study of Use of Radiography X II (NEXUS II).

The same participants had their blood tested for the biomarkers GFAP and UCH-L-1, and the results of that test were compared to the three validated clinical decision rules.

The findings indicate that the blood test, CCHR, and NOC were each 100 percent sensitive in detecting CT lesions on their own. The sensitivity for NEXUS II was 83%.

The study also found that the combined use of the test and clinical guidelines further improved the accuracy of detecting lesions on CT.

“There is a balance between correctly identifying patients with brain lesions on CT (the sensitivity) and correctly identifying patients without lesions on CT (the specificity). The best balance came from the combination of GFAP with the guide CCHR clinic,” said Dr. Papa.

The study also asked doctors, while caring for these patients, if they thought biomarker tests would be helpful, and found that 86% liked “the idea of ​​doing a blood test on patients with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.” brain,” Papa said.

The study’s lead author noted that doctors already use “blood tests in conjunction with clinical decision-making for many conditions, including coronary heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.”

“The prospect of having a blood test that could improve our clinical decision-making in patients with mild TBI and concussion is remarkable. This could potentially change the way we treat these patients in the future,” he stressed.