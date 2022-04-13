Blood tests could help patients without signs of cancer to detect tumors

A 74-year-old volunteer was feeling well and agreed to give a blood sample. He was surprised to see that he had tested positive for signs of cancer.

These blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in cancer patients to tailor their treatment and check if tumors come back. Photo: ShutterStock.

Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling well when she agreed to provide a blood sample for research. So she was surprised when her screening test came back positive for signs of cancer.

After repeating a blood test, a Positron emission tomography (PET) and a needle biopsy, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I cried,” the retired real estate broker said. “Just a couple of tears and I was like, ‘OK, now what do we do?'”

The Canby, Oregon, resident volunteered to take a blood test billed as a new frontier in cancer screening for healthy people. Look for the cancer in DNA fragments shed by tumor cells.

These blood tests, called liquid biopsies, are already used in cancer patients to tailor their treatment and check if tumors come back.

Now a company is promoting its blood tests for people without signs of cancer as a way to detect tumors in the pancreas, ovaries, and other sites that do not have a recommended screening method.

It is an open question whether such cancer blood tests, if added to routine care, could improve patients’ health or help meet the goal of reducing cancer death rate.

With advances in DNA sequencing and data science making blood tests possible, California-based Grail and other companies are racing to commercialize them.

And US government researchers are planning a huge experiment, possibly lasting seven years and with 200,000 participants, to see if blood tests can deliver on the promise of finding more cancers earlier and saving lives.

“They sound wonderful, but we don’t have enough information,” said Dr. Lori Minasian of the National Cancer Institute, who is involved in planning the research. “We don’t have definitive data to show that they will reduce the risk of dying from cancer.”

Can they really save lives?

Grail is way ahead of other companies with 2,000 doctors willing to prescribe the $949 test. Most insurance plans do not cover the cost. The tests are marketed without the endorsement of medical groups or a recommendation of the health authorities Food and Drug Administration review is not required for this type of test.

“For a drug, the FDA requires that there is a substantial high probability that the benefits are not only proven, but that they outweigh the harms. That’s not the case for devices like blood tests,” said Dr. Barry Kramer of the Lisa Schwartz Foundation. for Truth in Medicine.

Grail plans to seek FDA approval, but is commercializing its test as it submits data to the agency.

The history of cancer screening has taught caution. In 2004, Japan halted mass screening of babies for a childhood cancer after studies found it did not save lives.

Last year, a 16-year study of 200,000 women in the UK found that regular screening for ovarian cancer made no difference to deaths.

Source consulted here.