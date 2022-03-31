In addition to being an exceptional singer, Alexander Fernandez he has proven to be an excellent father and, recently, the most loving grandfather. And it has been precisely the great love that he has for his children the reason why he maintains a good relationship with his ex-partners. On more than one occasion, The foal has been seen with America Guinartmother of Alex, Camila and America, in family events and special occasions, teaching maturity. And not only with her does her treatment continue to be most cordial, but also with Ximena Diazmother of his minor children: Emilian and Valentine. It was precisely the beautiful Colombian who, like few times, has talked about her relationship with the singer, revealing how they get along today.

Ximena, who has lived in Mexico for several years, is a very spiritual person, so she usually uses her social networks to make publications related to it. However, she recently invited her followers to ask her questions beyond this topic. “Today, ask me anything you want in my Stories,” she wrote on her Instagram along with a selfie. In this way, she answered one by one the questions that Internet users asked her, including those related to her personal life and her facet as a mother. A user asked her directly if she gets along with her ex, Alejandro, and the Colombian responded with complete calm. “Yes, he and his family will always be my family”he wrote in the first part of his message, in which he added emojis of smiley faces and hearts. “Blood unites for life”she added, apparently referring to the important bond that binds her to The foaltheir children together. Ximena and Alejandro had a relationship between 1998 and 2004 and as a result of it Emiliano and Valentina were born, who are currently 22 and 20 years old respectively.

In this interaction and to the curiosity of her followers, Ximena also assured that her children get along wonderfully with their father: “They adore each other, just like with their brothers, they are all very close. The family always comes first”, wrote. The Colombian, who clarified that she has never been a model, was also honest about her motherhood, and revealed that it was very difficult for her to separate from Emiliano and Valentina when they left her home. “We are super close”, she commented when a user asked her if she spoke daily with her children and how she felt with him. empty nest (empty nest syndrome). “It hit me hard! But it’s been almost two years… I learned to have time for myself, I didn’t know what that was since I was 21 years old. So we are living a new stage allbut we see each other often and even in the distance we are I love (sic),” he confessed.

Ximena explained that her children live in the United States, where they moved to study music, a decision that is not surprising, given the famous legacy of the Fernández in this field. “They already went to college in Los Angeles”told and confessed how he faced the first separation from his children. “When Emi went to Switzerland for a year, I cried for two months before every day hahaha”, he remembered. “And in the 2020 pandemic, the months were divided between her dad and me. Almost two years ago they went to study in LA I also did drama hahaha, but that’s it,” she commented. Despite how difficult it was to separate from her offspring, the beautiful Colombian decided to stay in Mexico, a country she considers her second home. “My life is in Mexico, but we see each other a lot,” she assured. “My children inspire me every day to be a better person… To see the colors on gray days, to fill me with energy. To feel that my heart explodes with love, “she wrote when someone asked her what is her greatest inspiration in life.

His great affection for Don Vicente

As he has mentioned on this occasion, Ximena has a great affection for the Fernández, a family that he considers his own due to the ties with his children, beyond his separation from Alejandro that occurred several years ago. The Colombian has expressed on more than one occasion her affection for Don Vincent, who was his father-in-law nearly two decades ago. In fact, last December, when the singer died, she took her Instagram to dedicate some emotional words to him. “Fly and shine as always and even more! Today you return home in the hands of our beloved Guadalupana in her day, because a star like you deserves it! “, He wrote then, also sharing a photo with the Charro from Huentitan, who always spoke with love of Colombia, Ximena’s native country. “Sublime comeback. Beautiful human being, incomparable! Loving, loyal, simple, hardworking, funny, generous, talented, a warrior of life and a winner! Thank you for the example you leave us, for your blood, which unites mine; thanks a lot. Thank you for your love, my beloved father, “he concluded.

