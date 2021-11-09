Bloodborne and Pinocchio meet in this eerie soulslike

There is no doubt that Bloodborne has inspired so many other video games since it came out, but we certainly weren’t expecting it a Pinocchio-themed title.

While the world is waiting Elden Ring, soulslike fans take a damn sequel to the franchise set in Yarnham.

Bloodborne it has also given inspiration to the Far East, because a soulslike inspired by the work of From Software is coming from China.

While someone has decided to give a decidedly dark influence on the historical tale of Pinocchio, a game whose trailer we had seen some time ago.

While Bloodborne 2 it is a distant mirage and we will have to remain dry-mouthed with a single chapter, Lies of P shows up again.

The title is developed by Round 8 Studio and published by NeoWiz and, as stated, it is a action RPG souls inspired by the story of Pinocchio.

The developers revealed that the gameplay will include a mechanism related to lies, obviously themed with what is the character of the character.

And today, thank you to the exclusive preview of the colleagues of IGN US, we can also show you the first gameplay trailer:

As you can see there is everything a soulslike fan could ask for, with also an interesting use of the grappling hook in the combat phase. The atmosphere is very reminiscent of Bloodborne, and this can only please us.

The development team consists of only 60 people, and the exit from Lies of P is scheduled for 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, Google Stadia and xCloud.

