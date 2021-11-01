Bloodborne PlayStation One version is no joke: it really comes out and you can play it for free

By now the return fever of Bloodborne it is reaching new heights. With the announcement of God of War also on PC, which underlines Sony’s desire to bring its exclusives to Windows too, the fans of the title of From Software they are wondering if and when they will see the title set in and around Yharnam also arrive on Windows.

Or maybe if, as rumored, there will be a remake for PlayStation 5, or a possible sequel. For the moment, on the other hand, there is a certainty: instead of a remake, there will be a demake with PlayStation One graphics.

This was anticipated by a video we had shown you in recent days, which however alluded not only to a tribute, but to a video game and actual makeover.

This was confirmed by the two authors of Bloodborne Demake, which with a new video ready to take you to this version of the Hidetaka Miyazaki universe have confirmed that you can play Bloodborne PSX (in short, all the titles with which it is identified for now are quite nostalgic) the next January 31, 2022 – free.

The intent of the game is clear and you can see it in the video in the body of our article – just imagine Bloodborne not as if it came out in 2015, as it did, but as if it arrived in 1997.

The beauty is that authors Lilith Walther and Corwyn Prichard have confirmed that they have been working on the project for over a year. The game it will not include all the sequences and settings of the original Bloodborne, but it will allow you to face some fights and also some particularly significant boss fights.

Have you ever seen Bloodborne like this?

Meanwhile, Miyazaki fans are looking forward to Elden Ring: From Software’s next project, published by Bandai Namco, promises a more open and “brighter” approach than some glimpses of the past.

Recently postponed to February (it was scheduled for January), the title will be co-written – at least in the lore – with the famous George RR Martin, former author of A Song of Ice and Fire.