Bloodborne, the “remaster” PS1 is ready, according to the developer – Nerd4.life

L’remastered edition for PS1 from Bloodborne is ready to go live, at least according to the developer who made it, Lilith Walther. The game has been in the works since 2017 and will boast full HD graphics and an unblocked framerate at launch.

As you can see, Walther also posted some on Twitter video to show the game in action. In one we can see the clash with Father Gascoigne, while in the other with Hunter’s Dream.

The release of the PS1 edition of Bloodborne, defined as a remaster by the development team out of sympathy and of course not endorsed in any way by Sony or FromSoftware, which in any case have not yet blocked it, goodness them, will be officially launched January 31, 2022, i.e. in less than a month, as announced in November last year. There are still some minor refinements to be done, but the game is practically ready. Of course it will be completely free and will run on all PCs.

Bloodborne was originally released in 2015 for PS4 and since then many have been asking for a remastered edition worthy of 1997. Or maybe they wanted something different? Difficult to say (kidding eh, good with those clubs). However, seeing fans doing similar feats is always nice. At this point we can’t wait to play it to find out if PS1 can still hold up against PS4.