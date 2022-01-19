Bloodborne, users ask for the PC version after the release of God of War – Nerd4.life

Requesting a version PC from Bloodborne became popular on social media after the launch of God of War: tweets about it have multiplied in recent days and Sony has been stormed again.

DualShockers argued that behind this renewed trend was Microsoft’s sensational acquisition of Activision Blizzard announced yesterday: a nearly $ 70 billion transaction that resulted in, among other things, losses of 20 billion in Sony shares.

Things, however, are different: it was not a request aimed at obtaining some reaction from the Japanese house and perhaps a more aggressive attitude towards the PC market, but rather a specific desire.

The desire, in fact, to see the From Software title finally land on the Windows platform, exactly as happened to games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War and, soon, Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection.

As for the matter of possible acquisitions, the suggestive hypothesis remains to buy Konami, also very popular on social networks: with this operation Sony would bring home intellectual properties such as PES, Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, Contra and still others.

Update: we changed the news after having ascertained that the interpretation of DualShockers was fundamentally incorrect, as well as not making sense.