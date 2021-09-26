‘Bloodshot’ the action fantasy with Vin Diesel on Netflix

Bloodshot, superhero genre movies with Vin Diesel in the role of the protagonist, is now available in the Italian catalog of Netflix. It is the first film based on the superhero universe of the American publishing house Valiant Entertainment.

The plot of Bloodshot

Vin Diesel interprets Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST Corporation. With a great deal of nanotechnology in its veins, it is an unstoppable force, stronger than ever and capable of healing immediately. But by controlling his body, society also affects his mind and memories. Now, Ray he does not know what is true and what is not, but his mission is to find out.

Bloodshot: the cast

Vin Diesel (Ray Garrison / Bloodshot), star of action films and hugely successful sagas like those of Riddick And Fast & Furious, divides the scene of Bloodshot with many stars. Among these Eiza González, Sam Heughan (Corporal Harlan Shifflet), Toby Kebbell (Ax), Guy Pearce (Dr. Emil Harting), Talulah Riley (Gina DeCarlo), Lamorne Morris (Wilfred Wigans) And Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Nick Baris).

Other information

Bloodshot is, as mentioned, an adaptation for the big screen of the comic of the same name created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin And Bob Layton. The star is Ray Garrison, aka Bloodshot, a soldier who died and then resurrected by Rising Spirit Technologies. The man has lost all memory but has obtained, in return, a series of incredible abilities. It is manufactured by Toby Jaffe, Jason Kothari, Neal H. Moritz And Dinesh Shamdasani.

The screenplay was written by Eric Heisserer And Jeff Wadlow, instead the direction of photography is Jacques Jouffret. The assembly was done by Jim May while the sets and costumes are, respectively, by Michele Barfoot And Kelsey Fowler And Kimberly A. Tillman.

Curiosities about the film

Here are some curiosities:

initially, Michael Sheen had been cast for the role of Doctor Emil Harting but he had to refuse for other urgent commitments.

had been cast for the role of but he had to refuse for other urgent commitments. The comics of Bloodshot they have sold more than 7 million copies in all the languages ​​into which they have been translated.

they have sold more than 7 million copies in all the languages ​​into which they have been translated. The directors David Leitch And Chad Stahelski they were contacted by the production to direct the film, but had to give up due to other commitments already made previously.

The sequel to Bloodshot

Bloodshot will have a sequel, with Vin Diesel who will return in the role of the titular character. To announce it in November 2020 Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG Entertainment (the controlling company Valiant Entertainment).

