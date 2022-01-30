Bloody Sunday, 50 years ago, the massacre of civilians in Northern Ireland by the British army. Still open wound that inspired McCartney and U2 – Corriere.it

from Matteo Cruccu

On January 30, 1972, the British army fired on Catholic demonstrators in Derry, killing 14 of them. An innocent massacre, remembered by music, theater and cinema

How long, how long must we sing this song ?: Bono perhaps would not have imagined that, almost 40 years after this invocation, contained in the famous Sunday Bloody Sunday, the temporal question could not have been answered. Because if in Derry, Northern Ireland, the urban guerrilla for now lies silent, the wounds are still more than open: the fifties in this case, today, are those that have passed since Bloody Sunday, the massacre of 14 civilians Irish Catholics at the hands of the British army in the streets of Bogside, the bastion district of the Republicans in the border town between Ulster and independent Eire.

A massacre that still today is not guilty (no British soldier has ever been indicted for the massacre). A massacre that in fact marked the beginning of the Troubles, as the civil war in Northern Ireland was called, because after that shooting at a helpless demonstration protesting for the civil rights of Catholics, they enlisted in droves in the ranks of the IRA. A massacre that impressed the whole world: little Bono, in fact, who with U2 would therefore have written Sunday Blood Sunday a decade later, but also Paul McCartney. Which, two days after the slaughter, released Give Back Ireland to the Irish: censored by the BBC, it immediately took the lead in the Dublin charts. And John Lennon (who had Irish blood in his veins) would soon echo him, dedicating two songs himself to the massacre, a call like that, future, of U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday and then The Luck of Irish.

From that moment there would have been a flood of dedications, from Black Sabbath of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath with the evident reference to the tragedy to the upright British singer-songwriter Roy Harper (the one celebrated by Led Zeppelin in the famous Hats Off to (Roy) Harper) who in All Ireland foreshadowed a future in which the young people from both sides would have found a synthesis of peace. And U2, in fact: in reality the band never explicitly wanted to take the part of the Catholics, so much so that in the live recording in Rattle and Hum they also remembered the attack in Enniskillen by the IRA, beware that it cost them various threats by the armed group of republicans.

And there would also be the theater taxes, like that of the English journalist Richard Norton Taylor: Bloody Sunday: Scenes from the Saville Inquiry, in which the investigation that would have reopened the case (Saville after the name of the judge who had initiated it) was meticulously reconstructed, demonstrating the unjustifiable action of the English army. finally the cinema with the precise Bloody Sunday by Paul Greengrass of 2002, where the attribution of the blame is clear (the British fired on the unarmed demonstrators), even if the judgment left to the spectator. In the hope that it will no longer be necessary to see it, one day away, as much as to sing How long, how long must we sing this song ?.