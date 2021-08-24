Bloomberg analyst explains why US 30-year bonds have ‘bullish implications’ for Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below $ 50,000 again, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, said more and more investors will move their capital to the Bitcoin and gold markets in the second half of 2021.

The financial analyst cited the consistently lower 30-year US Treasury yields to explain his bullish view. In his view, if the rate of return remains below 2%, it could strengthen the price discovery phase for Bitcoin and offer a competitive advantage for traditional safe haven assets such as gold:

“Bitcoin, gold and long-term bonds on the rise in the second half of 2021? The 30-year US Treasury yield below 2% has bullish implications for gold and Bitcoin. Unlike the stock market, the old analog store of value and the new digital version share substantial corrections … “

McGlone’s comment refers to the minimal correction of the S&P 500 index in the first half of 2021 (H1), which increases the odds of a more significant contraction in H2.

In turn, it frees up new capital for other markets with huge upside potential, such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, gold and US bond index vs. S&P 500 Total Return Index. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

“The 10% growth or loss of the S&P 500 in H2 offers a simple binomial model,The Bloomberg analyst wrote in a July research note.

“If it goes up, it will be around 3x the annual norm since 1928 and push the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index above the gain in H1 by around 80%. If it goes down, bond yields will likely do the same and Bitcoin could be a major beneficiary. . “

Will Bitcoin reach a new all-time high?

Unprecedented Federal Reserve interference in the bond market after the March 2020 slump pushed rates lower. Institutional investors who ideally seek 5% annual returns in this market to counter inflationary pressures have switched to short-term bonds, some of which offer negative yields.

Meanwhile, longer-term Treasury yields have also plunged to record lows. This has forced investors to seek alternatives in riskier parts of the financial markets, higher-yielding non-debt investments like Bitcoin.

“Breaking the 2% threshold in 2020 preceded the risk-off collapse and laid the groundwork for Bitcoin’s rally to new highs this year.Explains Bloomberg’s research.

30-Year US Treasury Yields vs. Bitcoin price. Source: TradingView

Tapering and Jackson Hole

McGlone’s comments on Bitcoin’s bonds and correlation come as Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, prepares for his speech at this week’s Jackson Hole summit, typically one of the most influential economic events.

The Fed’s attempts to cut its $ 120 billion-a-month bond purchase plan should be a dominant theme at the (virtual) meeting. Investors will analyze Powell’s words for any clues as to how and when the US central bank will begin its tapering program.

At their meeting on July 27-28, Fed officials agreed to begin relaxing their bond buying policy with the arrival of a more optimistic scenario for economic growth and the labor market.

However, the 30-year Treasury yield remained at lows following the news as reports circulated that investors anticipated more economic recessions due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“Many clients have not particularly understood how the rate markets have moved, and this has resulted in a degree of caution that we usually do not see.Guneet Dhingra, head of US interest rate strategy at Morgan Stanley, told the Financial Times.

After the Fed’s outlook released on August 18, Bitcoin’s price rose more than 14% to reach a three-month high of $ 50,784.

Bitcoin daily chart. Source: TradingView

On August 23, BTC / USD slid below $ 50,000 on the back of the realizable sell, marking a local low of $ 48,338.

