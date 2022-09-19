Bloomberg Line presents the second edition of The 500 of Latin America

More than a year after its launch, Bloomberg Line presents its second edition of The 500 of Latin Americathe list of characters that move business, economy and finance in the region, as well as those who create relevant initiatives in their different areas.

After a complicated end to 2021, after two years of feeling the effects of the pandemic, the start of 2022 seemed promising for many observers.

The IMF, which although it had some moderation in its growth forecasts, estimated the first week of September a regional growth forecast of 2.5% to 3%. Nevertheless, global economic conditions have deteriorated and the possibility of a recession this year or the next has grown. The impact on the economic scenario has resulted in poorer economic prospects, less available capital and more expensive loans.

In this stage, the editorial board of Bloomberg Line said that was given the task of analyzing the actions that business leaders and important personalities have carried out in the region to contribute from their different sectors to deal with regional challenges.

Bloomberg Line It has an editorial presence in almost all the countries of the region and, following the 2021 list, this year it presents the personalities that make it possible from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala. , Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela and adds executives from Cuba and Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, as well as Latinos who represent the region in the United States in 2022. Among representatives of this group , include characters such as Jessica Alba, CEO of The Honest Company, Enrique Lores, CEO of Hewlett-Packard, and finance executives such as Ileana Musa, from Morgan Stanley, and Carolina Jannicelli, from JPMorgan Chase.

New names, same passion

The second edition of the Bloomberg Line 500 had some modifications regarding the 2021 listwhen the publishers offered to make updates to the measure of the times.

According to the Editorial Committee of Bloomberg Line, this year some 200 people make their debut on the list, which reaffirms the media’s decision that it be a living entity that changes over time. Likewise, 175 women are included, a sign of the diversity and gender push to break glass ceilings.

As part of the special, the 2022 roster includes some CEOs and founders of startups that reached the mythical status of unicorns between 2021 and this year.

Thus, there are people like Barbara Gonzalezfrom Bitso, Christina Cachofrom Clara, David Aranafrom Konfio, Marlene Garayzarfrom Story, Mariana Daysfrom Gupy, Ricardo Amperfrom Incode, Sebastian Noguera and Brynne McNulty Rojasfrom Habi, Edward della Maggioraby Betterfly, Y aron schwarzkopfKushki, among others.

A melting pot of characters

Some figures who continued to exercise a leadership role in the region also kept their place. Some for decades like Charles Slim, Daniel Servitje, Stanley Motta, Luis Carlos Sarmiento, Edward Logemann either Carlos Alberto Sicupira. As well as others for less but already consolidated as some of the most visible faces in their respective ecosystems and beyond, highlighting investors such as Marcelo Claure either Jaime Zunzuneguior founders of tech giants like Mark Galperin, Martin Migoya either Serge Fogel.

In that melting pot of characters, there is also no lack of figures with a cultural impact that transcends the region. Bizarre, Anitta, Maluma Y bad bunny leading the Spotify charts and some of the biggest footballers in the world, such as Leo Messi, William Ochoa, Neymar Y Vinicious Jr. who will seek to take their countries to the top in the World Cup in Qatar. not far behind Saul “Canelo” Alvarezwho makes millions from hits and new deals, as seen in the recent Mexican night which he rode in his last fight in Las Vegas.

This is how the list of the 500 in Latin America was made

According to the Editorial Committee of Bloomberg Line, made up of the media’s editors in the different countries of the region, the selection of the 500 characters was made through an analysis of the most relevant initiatives carried out by businessmen, executives, investors, researchers, public servants, as well as celebrities who have a drive beyond their artistic or sports activities.

It is, says the Editorial Committee, a consensus decision between the team of editors and writers, taking into account what is happening in the region, as well as trends in investments, public policies and activities to improve economic conditions.

As a sign of the times, the editors said, the list reflects the diversity in Latin America, both in people and initiatives.

First year achievements

The list also celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of Bloomberg Línea in Latin America, an editorial initiative that, according to Kaio Philipe, COO, has quickly become a leading destination for business and financial news content in the region.

“We are celebrating our first anniversary in this way and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Philipe.

Regarding the business operation, Philipe said that “our sites already exceed 3 million visitors per month and our multimedia content reaches more than 23 million people.” Regarding digital products, Philipe says that the editorial team has launched “5 podcasts to date, including the flagship brand ‘The Strategy of the Day’, which is for now #1 in the Business News category in the region. ; 2 webseries (‘Casa de Negócio$’ in Brazil and ‘Que Pasa en Venezuela?’), 11 newsletters and more than 150,000 subscribers”.