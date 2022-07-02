Blorange, the hair color that will be a trend next season

If you have always dreamed of being blonde either redheadbut you have not finished deciding on one of the two colors and have kept your mane with your color naturalyou can dare with a change of look and embrace the new trend of color that picks up this season: the blorange.

This color is a hybrid blond and orangeso it covers large ranges of shades. It is more striking in blonde hair because they are achieved nuances oranges that contribute a lot light Y brightness to the hair; but you can also do the reverse process and provide reflexes golden, honey, caramel or hazelnut color to those hair that has a base more coppery.

Let it be clear that the versatility of this color trend means that darker chestnuts do not have to give up this style, since they only need clarify a little the base of his mane to work from the Brown clear and play with blonde and orange tones.

If you don’t want or need to lighten the natural color of your hair a couple of shades, you can achieve this hybrid between blondes and redheads thanks to the set of shades offered by some balayage highlights. These highlights are so versatile and flattering that they have become the great allies of those long hair that want to give a subtle change of look without betting on a bright orange.

Ideal for light skin

This range of colors favors women of fair complexion with pink hues. It is perfect for this type of skin, because it softens its traits and removes them years from above offering one more touch cool Y youth what others discolorations.

What does the name blorange mean?

one of the biggest curiosities of this trend is source from his Namethere are those who believe that it is a mixture between blonde -blond- and orange -orange-, but other sources confirm that the word blorange comes from a variety of the fruit of the orangesthe sanguine. A type of orange that has the pulp -and its juice- colored red and in English it receives the name of “blood orange”.

Be that as it may, it is clear that this color is in trend this summer and this is demonstrated by some celebrities who have not resisted wearing manes of this flattering style. Among the best known we can highlight Jessica Chanstain, Emma Stone or Georgia May Jagger.

How often do I have to go to the hairdresser?

like all shades pie Y fancyblorange is a shade of hair that with the washed Is losing intensity. If you want to maintain a perfect color and make your hair look sparklyour recommendation is that you go to your trusted salon every month – a month and a half if you want to stretch – so that a professional touches up the color of your hair.

What care is recommended at home?

What we can do ourselves to take care of our blorange hair is, first of all, limit an overexposure solar -ultraviolet rays lighten the shade of the color we have-, we can protect our hair with hats, caps and scarves when we go to the beach or the pool. Second, we can wash ourselves regularly with a shampoo special for hair dyed so that they fix the color to our hair. Finally, we must take special care so that the hair does not dry out. We can use moisturizing masks, nourishing oils and sunscreens to keep the hair as hydrated as possible.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

How to remove dye from your hair naturally