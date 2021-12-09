blow for the attack from Brazil

Not just the central defender. Milan is ready to intervene on the market with the purchase of a new attacking winger. The latest idea leads to Brazil

Three more games and then you can run for cover. Stefano’s AC Milan Pegs he will have to grit his teeth until next December 22, the day on which he will visit Empoli for the last day of A league, before the Christmas break. Then we will return to the field on January 6 and we will be able to intervene on the transfer market.

The priority clearly remains the purchase of a central defender. We need an owner who can work alongside Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli. The loss of Simon Kjaer it is too important not to intervene. Milan will do it. Most likely it will once again focus on a young person, who can be useful from the start.

Read also:

New attacking exterior

The defender may not be Milan’s only signing during the January transfer market. The possibility that an attacker will also be taken remains alive. Maldini And Massara have long been looking for a right winger who can make a difference on the wing. A footballer capable of jumping the man with continuity and who scores more goals than Saelemaekers. Junior Messias in the matches in which he was employed did not hurt. The former Crotone can also be considered an alternative to Brahim Diaz and a new arrival is therefore not to be excluded.

In recent days he has made the name of Faivre, who is continuing to do well with the Brest shirt. Beware, however, of a new track, which could lead straight to Brazil.

According to what reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, on newsstands this morning, Milan could buy Luiz Henrique, class 2001 under the Fluminense. He is a footballer skilled at playing in all attacking roles but who prefers to move to the right so that he can re-enter with his left foot. His assessment would be alone 12 million euros.