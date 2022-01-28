blow Lucca, Naples and Milan mocked

Latest of the transfer market in Serie A with Sassuolo who takes Lucca to replace Scamacca, mocked Naples, Juventus, Milan and the other big names for the Pisa bomber.

Sassuolo transfer market: Lucca hit

With the greats of Europe courting Gianluca Scamacca, Sassuolo has already begun to move towards the future. According to reports The Gazzetta dello Sportthe names on the notebook of the ad Carnevali would be mainly two for the Sassuolo: Lorenzo Lucca of Pisa, for whom a meeting with the Tuscan club would be expected during the day to discuss the valuation of 10 million euros, Napoli, Milan, Inter and Juve have also been on him for some time. The other is Luca Moro, Padova striker today in Catania for whom Sassuolo would have made a first proposal worth 3 million euros.

