blow of 14%, but in these banks you can save

Inflation is like a cyclone that hits everything. It doesn’t matter whether we talk about bills, gasoline or grocery shopping, everything is overwhelmed by the terrifying increase in prices.

The worst thing is that the crisis in Ukraine risks literally blowing up the cost of gas and triggering chain rises.

But unfortunately not even the current account is exempt from these increases. Corriere della Sera analyzes the cost of current accounts which reported an increase between 7 and 14%. But also Altroconsumo detects increases of the same kind, in short, among the other stings there is that of the current account. But you can save money. And this is important because the economists’ prospects are bleak.

Continuous increases

According to many estimates, the increases will continue unabated because the inflationary phenomenon is much stronger than expected and because energy costs are having a tremendous domino effect. THEThe problem is that many expenses today are no longer even included in the rent for which the actual increases tend to be greater. Another aspect that should not be underestimated is that inflation erodes the value of savings of the Italians therefore in addition to the sting on costs there is also the hidden sting but much heavier on the savings themselves. In fact, the savings are numerically worth the same amount but as the real purchase value they are worth less. Yet saving is possible.

How to save

If it is true that all banks are increasing their costs it is also true that a particular type of bank still keeps them lower than the average. These are completely online banks. So we are not talking about traditional banks which obviously also have home banking services but of those so-called neo banks that exist only as a mobile app. But are fully online banks really worth it? From a purely cost point of view, convenience actually exists, but i services offered are not entirely complete.

Read also: Bonus 100 € 2022: anger of the excluded, but for many it is guaranteed, new accounts

Read also: The 3 cursed appliances that are worth half a bill: turn them off now

Users often complain that the lack of a physical operator to talk to puts them in difficulty when it comes to more complicated operations or in any case less known. So it can be a concrete way of saving but not for everyone. It is certainly worth approaching this world, given that many Italians use online banks, but we need to understand if they are actually right for us.