blow of 60 thousand euros to be paid by a restaurateur

COMMUNANCE – It is a alarm mixed with desperation is what the operators of various commercial, hospitality and tourist activities launch from all over the hinterland, especially in small towns. The stunning blows that have come in recent months from bills of electricity are exterminating various small businesses that are unable to bear the costs and that risk jumping if there are no substantial aid measures.

Electricity costs are on the dock. Stratospheric bills that are accumulating increases of 50% and more, the recovery in installments of the years suspended due to the earthquake, the Rai license fee and so on. «An important part of the economy is being annihilated – remarked angrily Matteo Ricciardi, vice president of young entrepreneurs of Confcommercio Ascoli and owner of the Colorado Cafè restaurant in Comunanza – and the worst difficulties are paid for by the activities of small municipalities. Our customers are mainly local, who now do not go to bars, restaurants, pizzerias because they are afraid of covid and tourism is absent. Revenues decreased by half in recent months. Someone has to intervene and immediately, otherwise we are collapsing. In my restaurant, I received an electricity bill of 4,150 euros due in mid-November, another of 2,200 due at the end of November and a further 2,000 euros in mid-January. So 8,350 euros to be paid in a single installment. Another bar received one for 5,000 euros, another for 3,800, one from Spinetoli about 4,000 euros ».

The most striking case is that of the Da Roverino hotel restaurant, also in Comunanza, a point of reference for the whole territory, for local people and tourists. The owner Peppe Cutini has seen the account of the arrears of electricity, due to the earthquake suspension, of 60 thousand euros, which will still be paid in installments but which is added to the amount of increases arriving in recent days. «There was already a significant drop in customers – he says – now I hope to be able to meet these tasks. The institutions must intervene, otherwise this segment of the economy will be massacred. We are moving forward with people who come from outside for work. In any case, I think I will go on for a few more years then pass the hand, sell ».

«It is expected that more activities risk closure – Ricciardi again – in 2022 than in ’21 or ’20 when the pandemic was at its peak. The banks also no longer give credit. They take away the credit lines of those companies that are in a bit of difficulty ». Most affected activities bars, restaurants, pizzerias, small artisans. In Comunanza, the economic engine of the hinterland, 4 businesses have closed, and another 3 important accommodations are for sale. «Then we cannot raise prices – says Ricciardi – since the salaries of the workers are always the same. The blow has also reached the families, who prefer to give up the bar or pizzeria to pay their bills. It is already a lot if those few keep coming. We need to speed up on tourism, especially for Lake Gerosa ».

