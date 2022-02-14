Blow: plot, cast and the true story behind the film with Johnny Depp

Released in theaters in 2001 under the direction of Ted Demmethe film Blow tells the true story of George Jung, drug trafficker linked to the Medellin cartel, in Colombia, between the 1970s and 1980s. Particularly appreciated by critics and audiences, the feature film is considered one of the best biographical films focused on the world of drug trafficking, thanks also to the interpretation of the protagonist. Over the years, drawing inspiration from Blow, there have been many works dedicated to some of the greatest criminals or drug traffickers in the history of the United States or South America. Among the most famous, and similar to Blowcan be counted Loving Pablo (2017), with Javier Bardem, Escobar (2014), with Benicio Del Toro, Cocaine – The True Story of White Boy Rick (2018), and The Infiltrator (2016), with Bryan Cranston.

Particularly appreciated by critics and the public, Blow it is still today one of the most famous titles of this cinematic genre. An unmissable film for lovers of the genre, who can find here every element capable of generating involvement, from brilliant interpretations to a story full of twists. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plotat the history true and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Blow: the plot and the true story behind the film

The protagonist of the film is George Jung, son of an honest worker but abandoned by the state and his wife. Once he grows up, he decides to move to California with his friend Tuna fish and there they will find work with Derek Foreal, embroiled in the marijuana trade. Thanks to this new profession, the two quickly become famous, but the easy money will only increase George’s ambitions. Soon, parallel to his power, his troubles also increase and the clash with the police will be inevitable. George will therefore find himself having to choose between his career and family, which now also includes the beautiful Mirtha.

Just as narrated in the film, George Jung was one of the biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers the United States has ever had. Active between the 1970s and 1980s, he was also one of the pillars of the Medellin cartel. Arrested several times, often because he was betrayed by his collaborators, Jung had an extremely troubled life, between love, money and disappointments. He was finally released from prison for good behavior in June 2014, at the age of 71. Since that time, he has dedicated himself to reconnecting with his daughter Kristina. On May 5, 2021, through an official statement, the news of Jung’s death was spread, probably linked to an old kidney problem.

Blow: the cast of the film

To give George Jung a face is the actor Johnny Depp, at the time at the height of his career. To prepare for the role, he decided to meet and interview the real trafficker, who was still in prison in those years. Through conversations with him, the actor was able to acquire a series of details that allowed him to make his interpretation of him more credible. Depp was then given great freedom of improvisation, and he reworked some of the main dialogues to his liking, while maintaining the general sense. The actress was called to play Jung’s partner Mirtha Penelope Cruz, declared herself enthusiastic about the idea of ​​giving life to such a complex character. Her role actually earned her a nomination for the Razzie Awards as Worst Actress, which for her luck did not materialize in a victory.

Another key figure in the film is that of the protagonist’s father, George. The actor was called to play it Ray Liotta. This is one of the few positive characters in the film, who despite economic poverty teaches his son not to be discouraged. While playing father and son, Liotta and Depp are only eight years apart from each other. Among the recurring characters in the film is that of Kristina Jung, daughter of the protagonist. She this she appears in both child and adult versions. In the first of the two she is played by the actress Emma Robertswhich made its film debut there, while today it is known for the series American Horror Story. As still too small, Roberts was banned from seeing the film, and was only able to do so six years after it was made.

Blow: the trailer and where to see the film on TV and in streaming

You can take advantage of Blow thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is indeed available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play and Netflix. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 14 February at 23:40 On the canal Iris.

One of the most fascinating elements of the film are its dialogues and some precise lines, which not only demonstrate the brilliance of the writing but embody some universal values. Here are some of the most beautiful phrases from the film:

“May you always have the wind behind you, may the sun shine in your face and may the wind of fate take you up high to dance with the stars” (George Jung)

“Many make big plans and in the meantime life slips out of their hands. In the course of my existence I have left pieces of heart here and there. And now I almost don’t have enough left to keep myself alive, but I try to smile knowing that my ambition has far exceeded my talent. I no longer find white horses or beautiful women at my door. ” (George Jung)

“And you are my heart … could I live without my heart?” (George Jung)

“Cocaine exploded in American culture like an atomic bomb: it left Hollywood and spread to the east coast in an instant; they all did, but I mean everyone. We invented the market, practically if you sniffed coke in the late seventies or early eighties there was an 85% chance that it came from us. ” (George Jung)

