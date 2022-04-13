Blow to Erik Rubín: After an ‘infidelity’ scandal, Andrea Legarreta gives terrible news

Mexico City.- The famous singer and actor, Erik Rubinjust got a new Hard hitbecause after his scandals of ‘infidelity’his renowned and beloved wife, the driver Andrea Legarretaused their social networks to give a terrible news about this.

As is known, on the morning of last Tuesday, April 5, the singer of Happy went viral due to the fact that a video began to circulate in which he appears together with Quijano Celerylooking very caramelized in the middle of the concert of the 90’s Pop Tour, they even almost kissed on the lips.

Behind this, chacaleo said that the famous presenter feels that she was betrayed by Televisabecause she supposedly believes that the viral video of her husband with the member of kabahwas spread by an element by one of its employees, which would have made her feel totally furious and therefore demanded that those involved be fired.

Now, the couple is again in the public eye with bad news, but not because of a separation or another scandal with their sentimental relationship, but Andrea revealed that the account of Instagram of her husband was hacked Recently.

Given this, he warned his millions of followers not to open the messages or the links that were sent from said account, stating that they are already trying to recover it.

Important! Erik’s (Rubin) account was hacked! Please do not open links or messages sent from there. We are trying to get it back,” Andrea revealed.

It is worth mentioning that until now the famous host of the program Today or her husband, have not spoken to give more information about it, but it is expected that they will soon give details about it.

