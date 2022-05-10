blow to the Covid jackals

The money of the ‘ndrangheta recycled in the heart of the country, in Capital, from the center to the periphery. An offshoot of the clans of Reggio Calabria, who operated with the methods of the clan, and were ready to “go to war.” Violence and threats, weapons, dirty money cleaned up at the speed of light, but also pizzini and secret meetings, “eat” them, and real “embassy” – highly confidential messages – thrown away from prying eyes.

‘Ndrangheta, the violent system of the Roman’ ndrina: the Fascians were the debt collectors (and the victims did not report)

“Ready to go to war”: shot to the Covid jackals

At weddings and funerals, especially, when the family got together and guest lists were encrypted and delivered by hand to avoid attracting attention. But also business surged during the pandemic and links with law enforcement, which guaranteed confidential information on the investigation. “Offshoot” is the name of the maxi-operation of the Dda of Rome and of the Dia, which led to 43 arrests – including an accountant and a bank manager – vanquishing a criminal group rooted in Lazio, which had grabbed the restaurant business , reinvesting a river of money between clubs and bars, but also wholesale markets, such as fish and leather ones. The language, the relationships, the rituals were typical of the land of origin, where another 34 people were arrested yesterday. In the background, however, there was the Colosseum, where to reign, for the investigators, were two bosses: Antonio Carzo and Vincenzo Alvaro, both originally from Cosoleto in the province of Reggio Calabria.

The turning point came in 2015, when Carzo received from the top the authorization to “reproduce” a local clan in Rome, exploiting the terror aroused by the clan. The investigating judge Gaspare Sturzo, in the 2,294 pages of the ordinance, describes “the fear of those who found themselves on the path of the leaders and associates of the” local “, who professed closeness to the ‘Ndrangheta”.

THE PANDEMIC

The entrepreneurial escalation, for prosecutors Giovanni Musarò, Stefano Luciani and Francesco Minisci, was «impressive». The expansion of the Roman “local” “seemed to know no bounds”. Started in 2015, it culminated in 2020, when thanks to the crisis caused by Covid, the clan managed to infiltrate activities in difficulty, taking over them. Alvaro was famous among his for having managed to create an empire: his name had remained linked to the historic Café de Paris, in via Veneto, even if in the past he was acquitted of the accusation of having incorporated him into the tentacles of the clans. The bosses’ obsession was not to be intercepted, especially after the information received from a soldier. The tip comes from one of the suspects, Pasquale Vitalone. At the end of 2017, he tells Carzo that he learned of an investigation into the ‘Ndrangheta in Rome. Vitalone had said that there would be many arrests, of “all of you others, the Calabrians.” After having found bugs in one of the clan premises, the already very high prudence had become extreme. Business was only talked about at weddings and funerals.

THE ENCOUNTERS

Parties and mourning were perfect occasions for meetings “apparently casual, but the result of careful organization”. One above all: the marriage of Alvaro’s daughter. The boss would have worked to “conceal the names of the guests” until the end, delivering invitations by hand both in Rome and Calabria. The ceremony location was also hidden until the day of the event, notes the judge. It was June 24, 2017. The wedding was celebrated in the Basilica of SS Giovanni e Paolo in Rome, while the reception, with 500 guests, was organized at the “Villa dei Desideri” in Cerveteri. An important fact, according to the investigating judge: “This circumstance testifies that the capital is now the authentic point of reference for Alvaro, the center of his interests”. One trick: the tableau de mariage had been encrypted so that no names could be seen. The list displayed in the restaurant was made up of numbers only. Applause for the operation by the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese. For the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualteri, it is “a heavy blow to organized crime”. While the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti, stresses that it was “the most important operation ever made in the capital against the ‘Ndrangheta”.