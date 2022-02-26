Blow to the dynasty? Vicente Fernández kisses Maribel Guardia in an unpublished VIDEO

Mexico City.- Last Thursday, February 24, Maribel Guardia managed to paralyze his followers in Instagramafter it will uncover a unpublished video where you can clearly see Charro from Huentitan give him a big kiss

Last December 12, Vicente Fernandez lost his life after spending a few months hospitalized after having an accident when he fell from a horsethis loss left a big hole not only left a big hole in the Fernandez familybut also left an impossible void in the entertainment industry.

One of the celebrities who resented this game was Maribel Guardia, who yesterday reminded the interpreter of ‘This jealousy‘, after publishing a video where you can see both celebrities singing, very closely, the song ‘Forgiveness‘ and although the chemistry was undeniable, the actor from Shameless but honored He limited himself to giving the actress a kiss on the cheek. Comic Tenorthis in a very respectful way.

With the unforgettable Vicente Fernández, his voice is the heart of the music of the mariachi“. The actress declared.

On the other hand, his more than 300 thousand followers remembered the father of Alexander Fernandez and they sent him prayers, as well as good wishes, wherever he is.

Sources: Instagram @maribelguardia