Blu Jerusalema dazzles everyone with her look on her first carpet

Since she was born, Blu Jerusalema became the center of attention not only of her parents, but also of the followers of her parents, and that is that the little girl of a year and a half lives surrounded by love, comforts and a lot of luxury and has a charming look, something that is usually very conspicuous.

In addition, this little girl became the firstborn of Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca, which is why she is still the spoiled princess of the house.

On this occasion, the girl touched the followers of the famous couple by attending a carpet for the first time. Without a doubt, thanks to her charm and dress, Blu Jerusalema stole the show.

equals! Blue Jerusalema and Sharon Fonseca combined the look

The fashion of the combined outfits between mother and daughter continues to be a success and this time the protagonists were the greatest loves of the businessman Gianluca Vacchi.

Sharon has become a reference for modern moms who want to dress comfortable, elegant and fashionable. However, little Blu is not far behind her because at her young age she is already a mini fashionista.

The little girl recently turned heads by ‘walking and posing’ on the carpet at the premiere of her father’s documentary. ‘Gianluca Vachi Mucho Mas’ is going to be broadcast on the Prime Video platform and obviously the spoiled housewife was there to support her father.

For the occasion, Sharon Fonseca opted for a delicate white tulle dress encrusted with pearls by Dior. And she accompanied her look with a mini bag and pointe shoes of the same tone. Plus, she tipped her hair into a low, polished ponytail. On her part, Blu Jerusalema wore a look very similar to her mother’s, with white shoes and a very delicate headband with pearl details.

The little girl is already walking and that is why she was able to dazzle everyone on the blue carpet with some very cute poses. In addition, she was calm in the company of her parents and even she smiled at several photographers.

