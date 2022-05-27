Blu Jerusalema’s tender reaction to seeing her father on the screen

If something has characterized Gianluca Vacchi In addition to his cheerful personality and his good rhythm when dancing, he is undoubtedly his opening. Through his social networks, the Italian businessman has shared details of his life, from his travels, luxuries and eccentricities, to his most sensitive side and his role as a father. However, he has now been through a platform streaming that the influencer has opened up more than ever. Gianluca Vacchi: Much moreis the name of the documentary that the tycoon has just released in Amazon-Primea project that filled him with hope. “Life is too good an adventure not to be fully lived; everything the stories have never told you is here”, advanced on his Instagram by showing a glimpse of this project. The premiere was held in the city of Monza, in Italy, and as expected, Gianluca attended with his partner, Sharon Fonsecaand his little blu jerusalem. After that unforgettable evening, the Venezuelan model wanted to share her daughter’s reaction to seeing her father on screen. Excited, the one-and-a-half-year-old girl kept pointing to Vacchi’s image, although she, not although she made a small mistake when naming him, because she called him ‘mom’. Amused, this girl’s parents tried to correct her, but she did not stop insisting. “Blu J every time he sees daddy in the documentary”, Sharon wrote. Click on the video to see this funny moment.

Loading the player…





