Blu-Ray and DVD July 2022: The best releases

One more month, in Soy de cine we present the latest and most relevant news of the month in the world of the domestic format. In July some of the most coveted titles by collectors arrive, essential classics such as The diligence or exciting superhero blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, among others. Below we offer you the best news on Blu-Ray July 2022:

Remember that you can learn more about the different versions and the additional content they bring by clicking on the product and reading its description.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Embark on a journey into the unknown with the Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the opening of the multiverse by the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is forced to enlist the help of allies old and new as he traverses a series of dangerous and unbelievable alternate realities to face a surprising adversary. He enters an extraordinary new dimension in this supernatural adventure, filled with unexpected plot twists and exciting action sequences. Buy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray and DVD.

Release date: July 26. – Review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stagecoach on Blu-Ray

In 1885, a motley crew of civilians ride a stagecoach escorted by cavalry through the Arizona desert. The presence of Apaches in the area, determined to resume the path of war and led by the terrible Geronimo, poses a serious threat to the passengers. The occupants include a prostitute who has been thrown out of town, an alcoholic doctor, a professional gambler, a pregnant woman, a bank manager on the run with money from his clients, and a sheriff. Along the way, outlaw Ringo Kid joins the group, determined to avenge the murder of his father and his brother.

Against the Current Films He does not stop in his valuable work of editing some of the greatest films in the history of cinema in extremely careful editions. Buy Stagecoach on Blu-ray and DVD.

Release date: July 12, 2022.

The Lost Illusions on Blu-Ray

Lucien is an unknown young poet from 19th century France. He has high hopes and wants to shape his destiny. He leaves the family printing house in his hometown to try his luck in Paris. He is soon abandoned and will have to fend for himself. In this fabulous city, the young man will discover what goes on behind the scenes in this world dedicated to the law of money and false appearances. A human comedy where everything can be bought or sold, literary success like the press, politics like feelings, reputations like souls. Lucien will love, suffer and survive his illusions. Buy the lost illusions on Blu-ray.

Release date: July 12 | The Lost Illusions review

The Decalogue of Krzysztof Kieślowski on Blu-Ray

“The Decalogue” centers on the residents of a housing complex in late-communist Poland, whose lives are subtly intertwined as they grapple with emotional dilemmas that are both deeply personal and universally human. A miniseries of ten films, made for Polish television and inspired by the Ten Commandments, poignantly addressing complex moral and existential questions about life, death, love, hate, truth and the passage of time. Buy The Decalogue by Krzysztof Kieślowski on Blu-Ray.

Release date: July 12.

Official Blu-Ray Competition

In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas). ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Buy Official Competition Blu-ray.

Release date: July 12.

Network on Blu-Ray and DVD

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protector and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda.

As we told you in our podcast about Net, We are talking about one of the most important Pixar releases of the year and every collector will want to get hold of it and its metallic edition. To buy Net on Blu-ray.

Release date: July 12.

I can hear the sea on Blu-Ray

Vertigo Films launches in physical format (Blu-Ray and DVD) I can hear the seafrom Studio Ghibli.

This film is, together with ‘Memories of yesterday’ (which goes on sale a few days before, on June 29) one of the most tender and endearing of the Studio Ghibli collection that still had to be released in Spain in High Definition . None of them had come out on Blu-Ray in a Spanish edition until now.

Release date: July 15.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers. The stakes are high, so we wonder how long Dumbledore can stay on the sidelines. Buy Fantastic Beasts 3 on Blu-ray 4K.

Release date: July 15.

The Lost City in 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD

The literary career of the brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star an attractive beau whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and that in real life it corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which his latest story revolves. . Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of her fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue.

Release date: July 26. – Review of The Lost City

Cyrano on Blu-Ray

Award-winning director Joe Wright engulfs movie lovers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, reimagining the timeless story of a harrowing love triangle. Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles with his fierce wordplay and brilliant swordsmanship, but is convinced his looks make him unworthy of the love of his devoted friend, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), who has fallen in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

Release date: July 15. – Cyrano’s review

Neon Genesis Evangelion on Blu-Ray

One of the biggest cult Anime series in history arrives in definitive collector’s format, becoming one of the most important releases of Blu-Ray and DVD July 2022.

In the year 2015, humanity tries to recover from the Second Impact, a catastrophe caused by the fall of a meteorite in Antarctica years ago. After surviving the melting of the poles and an immediate succession of endless wars, human beings must face a new and deadly danger. Mysterious beings called Angels suddenly appear bringing destruction wherever they go. To stop this threat, the scientist Gendoh Ikari has developed the Evangelion, gigantic robots that become the last line of defense for humanity. One of the first chosen pilots receives the name of “Third Child”. It is about Gendoh’s son, Shinji Ikari, whom his father abandoned years ago.

Release date: July 27.