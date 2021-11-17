Blu-ray Player Special – Bring the cinema into your home

Streaming and Video-On-Demand continue to grow (VOD), where it is sufficient to have a smart TV and an internet network to have hundreds of titles available including films, TV series but also concerts. So why choose a Blu-ray player today? The reasons are basically two: the audio / video quality, especially for those who do not have optical fiber or a system that does not act as a “digital funnel” as in the case of ADSL streaming remains limited, the second is linked to the risk inherent in the offer by the platforms, with titles available for a time window.

Even more than through a DVD player, with a Blu-ray and a screen at least Full HD (at 1920 x 1080 resolution) it is possible retrieve thousands of long-standing titles to see whenever you want. Often it is a high technical quality, without forgetting that the “physical” market also offers unreleased films that are difficult to find elsewhere. Furthermore, the further back you go in time, the more online titles are scarce.

Especially if the passion for cinema knows no boundaries, a Blu-ray player still remains the optimal solution for experiencing cinema at its best. Having minimal comfort and space even in an apartment, you can think of building a Blu-ray player around a sound system starting from soundbar + subwoofer, up to a real system between amplifier and speakers. For the latter, we start from two front speakers plus subwoofer, up to multi-channel systems that bring the taste of the sound of a real room closer.

With the advent of 4K / UHD Bluray TVs and players, the quality has risen further, so if you want to look at the physical market, the advice is to aim in this direction to make the most of what technology offers in this area. In this way we can celebrate cinema, have your favorite title available to review whenever you want without the worry that it has left the catalog of the offer of the streaming operator to which you are subscribed. Added to this is the consideration that for a wider library of productions it is necessary to subscribe to more than one platform, accumulating monthly costs in subscriptions that in the long run affect the budget. In some cases it is possible buy the “liquid” film to always have it available, but you will never receive a physical disk: it will just be a file which lacks something concrete.

DVD discs look better with a Blu-ray player, benefit from better video processing, as well as normal Blu-ray discs (Full HD / 2K resolution) gain further ground through a 4K / UHD Blu-ray player. To this “recipe” it is sufficient to add a suitable HDMI cable (take it 8K compatible today and you will not be wrong on the technical performance) and obviously a television of the same level. With 4K to get the most, a latest generation screen would be better, better if OLED or Micro LED / Mini LED / QLED, 10 bit management of color space (minimum 8 + FRC), compatible with the presence ofHDR: then HLG, HDR-10, HDR-10 + and Dolby Vision to fully manage all UHD / 4K discs in circulation.

In spite of the lower quality the Italian market (to an extent not unlike other nations, not only European) it is still strongly driven by the demand for DVD discs, with lower quota for Blu-ray and Blu-ray 4K. By purchasing a UHD player, the aforementioned HDR compatibility must be observed: the offer goes up hand in hand with the price, but to start enjoying a film in high quality you can also start with just the HDR-10.

Preferably the Blu-ray player (both 2K and 4K) offers a dual HDMI terminal: in the presence of an outdated receiver (for example compatible with HDMI maximum version 1.4) but still working, you would avoid losing video quality. In practice, the player would be connected directly to the TV (or video projector), using the second HDMI to go from the player to the amp for multichannel listening.

At absolute technical levels, an audio sector with a dedicated digital to analog converter (DAC) makes the difference and of higher quality, some proposals already include analog multichannel audio outputs. The video section can also be very rich, leaving the decision of intervene on various parameters (such as for example space and color sampling, luminance target, deciding whether to carry out the Dolby Vision processing via player or on the TV), where a certain technical knowledge is required in order not to worsen the visual picture. If in doubt, the “Auto” setting relieves you of any risks.

We remember that some Blu-ray players are capable of play “region code” discs from other countries (in Italy “B” for Blu-ray Discs e “2” for DVDs), but there are also sites around the net that offer higher cost modifications. Both DVD and Blu-ray players always read audio CDs (some also CD-Text) as well as audio files (even MP3), rarely high-resolution CDs (easier 2-channel than multichannel), that is the SACDs (Super Audio CD). For the latter the advice is to search among the specifications of Sony offers, among the main architects and producers of the SACD.

The latest Blu-ray players also take advantage of the Wi-Fi connection for updates and in some cases even offer smart apps such as televisions. Present at least one USB input (usually 2.0) to connect hard disks and keys that contain video and audio files, for whose compatibility we refer you directly to reading the specifications through the official websites of the companies. In the end don’t get confused about compatibility: A 4K Blu-ray player also reads 2K / Full HD Blu-ray as well as DVDs, a 2K / Full HD Blu-ray player also reads DVDs, a DVD player does not recognize Blu-ray discs. The absence of the “3D” logo indicates incompatibility with this format.

Let’s see together some interesting Blu-ray players both for the technical and economic aspects.

Sony Ubp-x800 4K

17% discount on a high quality player for both materials and internal mechanics. Digital audio output (RCA type coaxial), RJ-45 network, front USB 2.0, 2x HDMI 2.0 output. Automatic shutdown, BRAVIA Sync system in the presence of a Sony TV, “Deep Color” color management (12 bit), 24p True Cinema, Miracast support (standard for wireless wireless connections), HDR-10 compatibility, SDR to HDR signal conversion , 3D / 4K / Live streaming and Netflix, Dual Band Wi-Fi (MIMO). Audio DTS, Dolby Digital, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby ATMOS, DTS: X. Dimensions (L x W x H) 43 x 26.5 x 5 cm and weight 3.8 Kg.

Panasonic DP-UB450EG-K 4K

Digital audio output (RCA type coaxial), RJ-45 network, front USB, 2x HDMI 2.0 output. HDR compatibility: HLG, HDR-10, HDR-10 + and Dolby Vision, color depth management (Deep Color / xv Color), dual band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0. Audio DTS-HD HR, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS: X, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD. Dimensions (L x W x H) 32 x 19.3 x 4.6 cm and weight 1.2 Kg.

LG UBK90 4K

Digital audio output (RCA type coaxial), RJ-45 network, front USB, 2x HDMI 2.0 output. HDR-10 and Dolby Vision compatibility, SDR to HDR signal conversion, color space management (xvYCC), 3D compatible. Wi-Fi, USB 2.0. Audio DTS-HD HR, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS: X, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD. Smart TV, Netflix and YouTube streaming. Dimensions (L x W x H) 430 x 45.5 x 205 mm.

Philips BDP2190 / 12 2K

Digital audio output (RCA type coaxial), RJ-45 network, front USB, HDMI output. 3D compatible. Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD audio. DTS 2.0. Color and resolution enhancement (Deep Color, progressive scan, video upscaling, xvColor). Dimensions (L x W x H) 430 x 45.5 x 205 mm.

Panasonic DMPBDT180EG 2K

RJ-45 network, 1x HDMI output, 3D compatible, front USB 2.0. Upscale 2K Blu-ray to 4K image (but not compatible with 4K discs). Dolby Digital Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD Master Audio. Color and resolution enhancement (Deep Color, progressive scan, video upscaling, xvColor). Netflix, YouTube, Chili, Digital Concert Hall app management. Dimensions (W x H x D) 312 x 43 x 180 mm, weight 1 Kg.

Sony BDP-S1700 2K

Digital audio output (RCA type coaxial), RJ-45 network, 1x HDMI output, front USB 2.0. Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD Master Audio audio management. Color and resolution enhancement (Deep Color, progressive scan, video upscaling). Dimensions (W x H x D) 23 x 38 x 194 mm, weight 0,8 Kg.