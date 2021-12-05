blucerchiate ko, what a joke at 93 ‘!

Listen to the audio version of the article

At R. Garrone, 10th matchday of Serie A Women 2021/22 between Sampdoria and Roma Women: summary and chronicle of the match

(Emanuele Cavo, sent to Bogliasco) – There Sampdoria Women falls against the Rome at 93 ‘. Giugliano’s goal was decisive at the end of the game, which cancels the tie achieved by captain Tarenzi during the second half. The blucerchiate of Cincotta remain stationary at 13 points in the standings and await the result of the salvation clash between Naples and Empoli. Here are the votes of the match.

Summary Sampdoria Roma Women 1-2

1 ‘First half start – Garrone’s match between Sampdoria and Roma Women begins!

3 ‘Goal canceled in Lazaro – The Roma striker beats Tampieri, but his position is clearly offside: just the call of the assistant who does not validate the goal

7 ‘Thrill for Sampdoria – Linari’s header on the development of a corner kick, ball out of the way

14 ‘Goal of Lazaro – Cross from the left by Vigliucci and right on the fly by Serturini. On Tampieri’s response, Lazaro is the fastest and replies on the net: Rome has the advantage

20 ‘Andressa close to doubling – Cross from the left of Lazaro, gored by Andressa that ends just above the crossbar

36 ‘Goal canceled in Vigliucci – Confused situation in the area, the Giallorossi puts his foot in it and scores. But the referee stops everything for a touch of his hand

40 ‘Battelani tries – The Sampdoria midfielder sets up on her own and tries to finish from the edge of the area: the shot goes off to the bottom

44 ‘Three minutes of recovery – It will play for another 180 seconds

45 ‘+ 8’ End of the first half – Roma returns to the locker room on the result of 1-0: to momentarily decide the challenge against Sampdoria is Lazaro’s goal in the 14th minute

46 ‘Start of the second half – Garrone’s match resumes! First changes for both teams: Sampdoria replaces Martinez with Wagner, Roma removes Pettenuzzo and inserts Soffia

49 ′ Sampdoria asks for a penalty – Alleged foul against Battelani, the referee Tremolada allows the action to continue without punishing the intervention of the Giallorossi defender

56 ‘Goal of Tarenzi – Auvinen, fished in depth, commits Ceasar. On the rebound the ball hits Tarenzi and ends on the net: Sampdoria equalizes!

60 ‘Change for Roma – Outside Ciccotti, inside Glionna

68 ‘Tarenzi nearly doubling – The Sampdoria captain kicks with a sure shot, an excellent response from Ceasar

70 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Outside Seghir, inside Carp

76 ‘Vigliucci engages Tampieri – Nice save by the Sampdoria goalkeeper on the opponent’s conclusion

78 ‘Double change for Roma – Outside Vigliucci and Bernauer, inside Borini and Pirone

89 ‘Three minutes of recovery – It will play for another 180 seconds

90 ‘+ 1’ Opportunity for Roma – Serturini wastes in front of Tampieri, thrill for the Sampdoria

90 ‘+ 2’ Goals from Pirone – The Giallorossi player kicks from distance and mocked Tampieri thanks to an unfortunate detour by Novellino: advantage of Roma

90 ‘+ 3’ End of the game – Roma beat Garrone di Bogliasco: 2-1 over Sampdoria thanks to Giugliano’s goal in full recovery

Man of the match: Linari (Rome) REPORT CARDS

Sampdoria Roma Women 1-2: result and match report

MARKERS: 14 ‘Lazaro, 56’ Tarenzi, 90 ‘+ 2’ Giugliano

SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Novellino, Auvinen, Seghir (70 ‘Carp), Bursi; Giordano, Rincon, Phallic; Battelani; Martinez (46 ‘Wagner), Tarenzi. Available: Boglioni, Carrer, Bargi, Helmwall, Berti, Bruzzone, Babb. Trainer: Cincotta.

ROME (3-4-2-1): Ceasar; Swaby, Linari, Pettenuzzo (46 ‘Blows); Vigliucci (78 ‘Borini), Bernauer (78’ Pirone), Ciccotti (60 ‘Glionna), Serturini; Andressa, Giugliano; Lazaro. Available: Baldi, Ghioc, Pacioni, Thaisa, Tall. Trainer: Sponge.

REFEREE: Tremolada of Monza. Assistants: Texts by Livorno and Del Santo Spataru of Siena. Fourth Officer: Vailati

of Crema.

AMMONITE: Giugliano.