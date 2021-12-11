blue among the great favorites of the second super-g of the season, at 10.30 we go

Weather ok, albeit with some uncertainty related to visibility, for the first of the two appointments in the Engadine: Marsaglia with 1, then Curtoni (3), Brignone (5), Gut-Behrami (7), Shiffrin (8), Bassino (11) and Goggia to defend the red bib starting with 17. LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

Saturday 11 December, 09:10

We go, with departure confirmed at 10.30 on a Norwegian design track, for the first of the two female super-gs of the World Cup in Sankt Moritz.

The weather has given a hand in the Engadine, even if the sky is not clear and the variability could be a factor, especially in a context such as that of a track with very few reference points. The blues start among the big favorites of this appointment, with Sofia Goggia at the start with the n ° 17, after Marsaglia, who will open the race with the 1 as in Lake Louise, Curtoni (3), Brignone (5) and Bassino ( 11), but also Gut-Behrami and Shiffrin, starting seventh and eighth, representing the main rivals together with the Austrian team led by Tamara Tippler.

Sankt Moritz women’s super-g that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 10.30 with the FIS live timing service.

After the first twenty, there will be four other blue in the race with Nicol Delago at the start with the number 24, Roberta Melesi with the 38, Karoline Pichler (42) and Nadia Delago, 46th at the start on the 56 registered athletes.