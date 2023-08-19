Blue Beetle: DC Comics’ new superhero film opens in IMAX

Jaime Reyes finds himself in possession of an ancient alien biotech relic called the Scarab. When this mysterious entity chooses you as its symbiotic host, it bestows upon you an armor of extraordinary and unexpected powers.

after the success of cobra kai, blue beetle ,blue beetle) is the new Latino superhero who stars in the universe dc comics, produced by james gunnIts cast includes celebrities such as Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone. This Thursday the 17th, the premiere of the long-awaited film Gyan IMAX,

Its Puerto Rican director, Ángel Manuel Soto, will direct a Latino superhero in his first foray into a high-budget film, as his previous film was Los Reyes de Baltimore, a drama about teen poverty and gangs.

Mega-Productions Big Bet

Screenplay by Gareth Dunnett-Alcoser, who made the low-budget film after a career in shorts miss bullet, enters the big stakes of mega-productions. So far, he has already participated, for example, in the first draft of the remake. scarfaceWhich will be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

blue beetle takes elements of superhero movies that are already guaranteed success formulas hombre de hierro, Spider Man: homecoming And Shazam!, with a mix of epic and humour. So it looks like this new DC movie will be up there with the best Marvel movies. However, all the chips are betting on Xolo Maridueña, who rose to fame from the series cobra kai, Now he is making his big screen debut with this feature film playing the role of Jaime Reyes.

Xolo Mariduena plays the lead role of a young man named Jamie, who gains superpowers when a mysterious blue alien beetle enters his life and merges with him. Mariduena has already showcased her acting prowess and fits perfectly with the character’s evolving take on the DC Comics superhero.

The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Damien Alcazar, Raul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, and Becky G, who voices the alien beetle known as Khaji-da. Brazilian Bruna Marquezin will play Penny, Jaime’s romantic interest.

Origins of a Latino superhero

blue beetle He is one of the most recent superheroes of DC Comics but his story has been around for a long time. It was created in the 1940s by Charles Nicholas Wojtkowski for the Fox Comics Company, but was bought by DC Comics in 1983.

Originally, the Beetle was identified by Dan Garrett and, although at first it was believed that he gained his superpowers thanks to special vitamins, a more exotic origin was soon given to him. Garrett may have gotten his superpowers from a sacred beetle of alien origin.

