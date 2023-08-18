Entertainment

Blue Beetle included hits by Luis Miguel, Thalía and other Spanish artists.

A song by Luis Miguel appeared in Blue Beetle Photos: Reuters Warner Bros.

Movie blue beetle Many have been looking forward to the production since it premiered in Mexico on August 17. DC And he also started an unofficial “publicity” campaign to spread it, as he believed that not enough was known about it.

The excitement for this superhero film is heightened because the soundtrack includes songs that are very representative of Mexican music and Spanish blue beetle used cover, latin american fan detective comics (dc) they were happy.

of the artists who made song music Of blue beetle (blue beetle) lies Luis Miguel, Selena Quintanilla, Soda Stereo, Los Panchos, Celso Pina, Chalino Sanchez, Calle 13 Even more Vicente Fernandez.

María la del barrio (1991) is one of Thalia’s most famous telenovelas, starring in Fernando Colunga’s company.

Those who have already had a chance to see the film in theaters confirmed that there is also a significant reference to the 1995 soap opera. maria, the neighborstarring singer Thalia.

Another production that was referenced within the DC film was colorado grasshoppera comedy show produced by and starring Roberto Gomez Bolañosbetter known as Chespirito.

the director of this film is angel manuel soto, of Puerto Rican descent, which may explain the selection of songs; However, superhero blue beetle He is Latino and his name is Jaime Reyes, so the story required the use of music in Spanish.

Blue Beetle is one of the first appearances following the arrival of James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) at DC Reuters/Mario Anzuoni.

those days, manuel soto came to know efe The inclusion of music in Spanish can unite all the countries of Latin America: “Through art, music and television, all the countries of Latin America can unite”.

There is currently no reliable list of the order in which songs or covers appear on Blue Beetle, so the following compilation may vary:

,Without you trio los panchos

,King by Vicente Fernandez

,nothing personal by Soda Stereo

Angel Manuel Soto, director of Blue Beetle, is of Puerto Rican origin Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

,maria from the neighborhoodfrom plate

,demolition from Los Sacos

,armando sanchez by Chalino Sanchez

,Cumbia Sampuesana by Celso Pina

,it would be that you don’t love meby Luis Miguel

,i’m not going out like thatby Cypress Hill

,Bad idea, isn’t it? by Olivia Rodrigo

,ChonaTijuana Toucan’s

,dare-te-te 13th Street

Jaime Reyes is a young Mexican American law graduate who finds his life forever changed when he must protect a beetle-shaped relic.

said picture “chooses” him to be the bearer of said alien technologyBut he rejects it as a first reaction, after a while, he becomes the first Latino superhero in the DC universe.

jamie reyes – explained by xolo mariduenaFrom Cobra Kai – The first member of his family to complete a university degree, all of his relatives are immigrants and even his little sister, named Milagros, doubts that one day she will find success in the United States. Will be able to achieve

Blue Beetle is DC’s first Latino superhero – captured from the official trailer

Regarding the theme the director confirmed efe which attempted to combine comedy, reality and social criticism blue beetle,

Angel Manuel Soto said, “It was important to be able to break those plans and be able to see ourselves as heroes, because we never had the opportunity to see ourselves like that on screen, we would always be the villains of others.” Are.”

He also took a dig at superheroes who are made flat or keep their real lives separate from their duty as heroes:

“Why does everyone (superheroes) have to live in fiction? In which no one can connect with the duality of the character? There are things in our daily lives that are more terrifying than any alien invasion”, commented the director.

