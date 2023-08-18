‘Blue Beetle’, Mexican Spider-Man

Yaiza Avila Alvarez | @yaizaavila_17

This August 18th, DC surprised us with their latest film at the end of summer: Blue Beetle. This new production, which was originally meant to premiere on the streaming platform, leapfrogged the box office with a proposition that tries to be innovative but arrives a few decades late. A film with lots of action and lots of comedy, but probably takes idol copying too seriously.

Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña (cobra kai), is a young man from a Mexican family who is devastated by all the economic and social problems plaguing his expatriate family in the United States. Health problems, unemployment of all his relatives and an impending expulsion are the realities that our hero faces upon his return from university. A series of “coincidences” lead Jaime to gain the powers of an alien device in the shape of a beetle. The evil director of a military technology and weapons company will try to usurp its powers blue beetle He is described in a very hilarious scene. If this sounds familiar to us, it is because we have seen something like this many times before.

The premise is fine, but it’s already clichéd: A young man gets powers, but an evil businessman tries to take them away. Indeed, it seems to us from several films from DC’s competitor Marvel, such as hombre de hierro (2008) or more Spider Man by Tom Holland. And if we keep looking, we might even find references to poison (2018) or ant Man (2015). In short, a mix of some of the best Marvel movies that are still competitive, and that’s probably why it’s been delayed for 15 years.

What this film claims to be innovative about has already been squeezed by others. The young-teenage protagonist who is in search of himself while courting the interest of the girl of his choice. He is a mega-businessman who runs a military weapons company, but realizes that his work should serve society rather than destroy it. these premises at that time hombre de hierro resulting in the sprouting of a universe of their own, they join blue beetle One pinch comedy, another family and another Mexican culture.

This is the specialty of this film. The comedy, headed by relatives of Jaime Reyes, is very entertaining, dynamic and fresh. The homage to Mexican culture in terms of traditions, hardworking spirit and family is very well incorporated to the point of reaching emotion. The social inequalities and injustices of some neighborhoods to others and the problem of immigration in the United States do not dominate the action or adventure. They naturally get into more arguments. There is nothing they call “forced inclusion”.

eventually, though blue beetle It uses the logic already squeezed into the universe of superheroes, it emerges as a fresh and fun film. Mixing action with moments of humor and a reminder that family is the most important thing, blue beetle DC Productions aspires to be ranked much higher in the rankings. And that’s something that could inspire the company to follow up with this Blue Beetle. So hold on to your seats, because there are, in fact, two post-credits scenes and still plenty of heroes to meet.

file:

original title: blue beetle

Premiere: 18 August 2023

Duration: 127 min.

Country: usa

Address: angel manuel soto

script: Gareth Dunnett-Alcoser

Distribution: Xolo Mariduena, Bruna Marquezin, Belisa Escobedo, Jorge Lopez, Raul Trujillo, Susan Sarandon

Read more