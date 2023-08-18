“Blue Beetle”, the Mexican superhero from DC Comics: more than that | This character is very late to market with an oversupply of robes

5 – blue beetle

(United States-Mexico/2023)

Direction: Angel Manuel Soto

Screenplay: Gareth Dunnett-Alcocer

Duration: 127 minutes

Cast: Xolo Mariduena, Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezin, Raúl Max Trujillo and Susan Sarandon

theatrical release

DC’s audiovisual leg She is still lost in a labyrinth from which she is far away. The latest films may be worse or better, but the problem is that there is no clear artistic course, no narrative, tonal and aesthetic coherence that allows us to be clear about where this universe is going. to fail black adamin which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put on the cape and took it off much sooner than expected, then Glow, which brought freshness and some vibrancy, but its filming was wrapped in endless scandals, courtesy of its protagonist, the indomitable Ezra Miller’s repeated appearances on Police News. The film by Argentinian Andy Muschietti proposed a sort of generic restart of this cinematographic universe, but the disappointing box office performance put a halt to the house’s future plans. batman And Superman, like the arrival of a new character blue beetle The waters of this turbulent river can hardly be calmed. if so then more A superhero of Mexican descent, a culture that Hollywood views as alienated as Argentinians from the Far East,

Any choice of this magnitude is not accidental, especially when the first installment of a trilogy Spider Man Directed by Sam Raimi, it’s already more than twenty years old, a glimpse into the super era that monopolized Billboard during the 21st century. blue beetle Above all, there is a film Too late to market with Cloaked in oversupply, Knowing the time lapse, the only sign of originality comes from his character’s passport. DC had three different versions of the character to choose from, all of them originating in the cartoon. The first was Dan Garrett, he debuted in 1939, was the son of a policeman killed in action, was very intelligent and had acquired powers thanks to a vitamin. He was followed in 1966 by Ted Kord, a former student inventor and athlete who fought crime with his flying beetle. latest, jamie reyesThat’s what reaches the screen.

Reyes has just finished college and doesn’t really know what to do with her life. His family has two functions: on the one hand, to support him at the crossroads of an uncertain future; On the other hand, to contribute a part of Mexican “folklore” to the film, reflecting, in a superficial way, some of its customs and traditions. Of course, it’s an excuse to wink, which comes across as a reference to elements of Latin American audiovisual culture. boy, like peter parker, After being “chosen” by an alien biotech artifact to be her bearer, she rises to the occasion as an unwitting, accidental superhero., This will be followed by the usual posts of super initiation stories, fear of the unknown and learning about new physical possibilities. and of course, A confrontation against the villains of the era and a powerful business woman – by Susan Sarandon– Eager to get hold of the device. blue beetlethen how more of the same, or less.