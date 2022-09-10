Blue blood? Actors who are descendants of Royalty and you did not know

European monarchies have existed for several centuries, so the family ramifications of the Royalty They extend to the world of entertainment, among various actors and singers.

With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, all kinds of issues surrounding royalty have resurfaced, one of them being that of celebrities having ancestry from the crown.

Among the famous belonging to Hollywood who are known to be part of the royalty, they stand out Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurmanamong others.

Which Celebrities Are Indirectly Royal?

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes, who gave life to ‘Lord Voldemort’ in Harry Potter, is related to the British Royal Family, being a descendant of King James II.

Currently, he is a cousin of Prince Charles of Wales in the eighth grade. The famous could become a monarch, but he would be considered after 10 thousand other people.

tilda swinton

His father, John Swinton, was a senior British military man, while his mother, Judith Balfour Killen, also held a royal role. Although the details are unknown, it is said that she was considered Lady. Her link extends to King Robert I of Scotland.

IG: @swinton.tilda

Robert Pattinson

It has a correlation with Vlad III of Wallachia, better known as ‘Vlad the Impaler’, who reigned with strength between 1456 and 1462. The writer took various points from his personality to relate the anecdotes of Count Dracula.

Beyonce

The singer of ‘Single Ladies’ is a descendant of King Henry II, who reigned at the beginning of the last millennium, in addition to being known to have a friendly relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

IG: @beyonce

benedict cumberbatch

The interpreter of ‘Doctor Strange’ has a connection with the monarch Richard III of England, who was in force from 1843 until two years later, when he died at the Battle of Bosworth.

In 2015, the actor was accredited as Commander of the Order of the British Empire, he was mainly applauded for his artistic career, but also for his altruistic actions.

umma thurman

She is the granddaughter of a part of the German monarchy. She has a liaison with Baron Friedrich Karl Johannes von Schlebrügge, who had a hand in World War I, however in World War II he was imprisoned by Nazis because he protected Jewish acquaintances from him. He was forced to leave the country and arrived in Mexico, where Birgitte Caroline, mother of Uma Thurman, was born.

IG: @umathurman

Hilary Duff

He is related to Alexander Spotwood, a 17th-century English officer, explorer, and governor. Spotwood was at the forefront of the war between Great Britain and Spain, an event known as the War of Jenkins’s ear. Despite the open fire, he did not die. Additionally, she is an 18th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Other celebrities who are also related to the Royaltymainly the groin, are the Fanning sisters, that is, Elle and Dakota.