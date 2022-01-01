blue bow at Del Ponte in Varese – Informazioneonline.it

The last cry of 2021 was at the Tradate Hospital, at 11.14 pm on December 31st, while the first of 2022 was at the Del Ponte Hospital in Varese at 3.34 am on January 1st. The latter is the first born of the year in the province: he is a child from Cardano al Campo.

In total, in 2021, 3876 births in the three birth points of the ASST dei Sette Laghi were 3876, with an increase compared to the previous year when 3833 births were recorded, compared to a national and regional average that records a decline in births.

All three birth centers close the year with an increase compared to 2021. Important to note is the increase in the number of births at the Tradate Hospital which exceeds 600. Varese closes the year with 2706 births, while Cittiglio registers 563 new ones born.

“In 2021 all three birth points in Varese, Cittiglio and Tradate closed positively compared to the previous year – comments Prof. Massimo Agosti, Director of the Department of Women and Children of the ASST Settelaghi – We are absolutely satisfied with these numbers that go against the trend of the overall regional and national data which continue to record a worrying demographic decline, at the end of a year with a negative record of decline in you are born in our country “.

«The fact – he continues – that women have chosen our three hospitals makes us proud and encourages our team of gynecologists, obstetricians, neonatologists, pediatricians and nurses to do even better. A great team that shares every aspect of the birth, clinical, managerial and administrative path, with great attention to respect and defend the mother-infant relationship with the presence of the father and the anti-pandemic safety regulations, in the awareness that giving birth is being born are two unique and central moments in the life of every woman and her family ».

“This year’s numbers are the confirmation that the ASST Sette Laghi system works – underlines Professor Fabio Ghezzi, Director of the Integrated Maternal-Infant Network – The Hub and Spoke organization of the birth points, with the center on Del Ponte Hospital and the highly integrated Cittiglio and Tradate offices guarantee uniformity of care and pathways, thanks to the sharing of protocols and staff rotation. In fact, in 2021 the births increased in all our offices, moreover in a context of significant decline in the birth rate. If Varese, which in the spring will have a new obstetrics ward, whose works are underway, is confirmed as one of the largest birth centers in Lombardy, Tradate has exceeded the ambitious quota of 600 births and Cittiglio has about ten births in more than in 2020 and can count on the renovation projects of the delivery room and the stork room already approved by the Lombardy Region ».

“I thank all my collaborators, doctors, nurses, OSS, for these results that reward a commitment that has continued over the years, but also the other structures of the Company on which our birth centers can count, not only the other departments, but also the technical and administrative structures that enable us to do our job in the best possible way “, he concludes.

At the Asst Valle Olona, ​​on the other hand, a final year with pink bows, and even the start of the new one seems to be tinged with this color: in Busto Arsizio, at 7.11 a girl was born, just like the last born was a baby of 2021. Also in Gallarate, a baby girl is the last joy offered by the past year, while the first born was still late in the morning.