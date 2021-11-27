blue break in the fifth game – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE SONEGO-MEJIA CHRONICLE

15-30 Another error by Galan on the forehand.

15-15 Sinner’s straight flies away.

0-15 And after some applause points, Galan misses a very easy volley.

IMMEDIATE COUNTERBREAK FOR GALAN, WITH A LOT OF LUCK! Straight from the baseline that touches the tape and dies near the net, the Colombian returns to the game.

40-In Largo Sinner’s backhand, there is a break point for the Colombian.

40-40 It goes to the advantages, but here the credit is all of Galan: authoritative answer, then he finds two great angles that force Jannik to run.

40-30 The Colombian comes out with a backhand down the line to peel his hands.

40-15 Galan’s tactic begins to not pay: he is always chasing Sinner and his shots, the error arrives.

30-15 And the first ace for Sinner also arrives.

15-15 External service and Jannik’s unstoppable forehand.

0-15 Galan puts the shot in the forehand feet and then closes with the forehand.

BREAK SINNER! The blue puts her on strength, Galan goes out of his way and sends on the net: Italy ahead!

30-40 BALL BREAK JANNIK! He takes the field and goes to the net, Galan’s passerby is long.

30-30 MAZZATA by Jannik straight ahead. Galan tries to answer, but the ball is unmanageable. First game fought.

30-15 Sinner throws away a good response by sending the backhand down the line into the net.

15-15 Double foul by Galan, first of his match.

15-0 Too bad! Sinner’s straight that ends in the corridor a little.

GAME SINNER, 2-2. Valuable point of Jannik, who after having commanded the exchange arrives well on a volley from Galan and then takes it in backlash.

40-0 Out the response of the Colombian.

30-0 Here he is Jannik taking control, making Galan do the wiper and closing with the smash.

15-0 This time the cross-country tug-of-war sees Sinner the winner.

GAME GALAN, 1-2. Zero service for the Colombian.

40-0 Galan gives himself time to go down to the net with a backhand and supports an easy volley.

30-0 Aggressive response from Jannik who ends up far from the field.

15-0 Galan plays boarding: cross-country tug-of-war won by him.

GAME SINNER, 1-1. Straight ahead and slap back on the fly, the first game arrives for Jannik.

40-30 Sinner closes the exchange with the smash.

30-30 Galan again: great backhand attack, the field opens and hits.

30-15 Great winner anticipating Galan’s ball.

30-0 The first winner of the match is Jannik, who opens the field with the forehand line to close with the diagonal in reverse.

15-0 Another backhand on the net, this time from Galan.

GAME GALAN, 0-1. Sinner’s long backhand, Galan played with character.

40-15 Service and straight of the Colombian, the blue recovery goes on the net.

30-15 Sinner’s first point, with Galan who puts the net straight.

30-0 The blue’s response on the net.

15-0 The first exchange ends with Sinner’s forehand cue.

IT BEGINS, GALAN BEATS

22.11 Sinner knows that winning would make the next double challenge irrelevant, in which the South Americans would start favorites with the duo Farah / Cabal.

22.09 Galan is not a player to be underestimated, his characteristics marry discreetly on the fast.

22.08 Statistical data: Sinner, with yesterday’s 6-2 6-0, gave John Isner the worst defeat in his career.

22.07 Little curiosity about Colombian: although he comes from a state where a lot of meat is consumed, he is a vegetarian from birth. The mother decided to raise her children like this after some health problems.

22.05 Jannik Sinner and Daniel Elahi Galan are entering the field.

22.03 Opposite will be Daniel Elahi Galan, who at the beginning of the month came close to entering the top 100 in the world.

21.58 The number 10 in the world proved to be in optimal condition yesterday, authoritatively beating John Isner to whom he left only two games.

21.56 A real fight, that of the Turin player, but he got us used to his character. In this way, he gives Jannik’s racket the opportunity to close Group E and access the Davis Cup quarter-finals from the top in the standings.

21.53 After more than two and a half hours, Lorenzo Sonego manages to close the Mejia practice in three sets! It will soon be Jannik Sinner’s time.

21.14 Very hard second set, but Lorenzo Sonego wins! We go to the third, the start of Sinner-Galan slips again.

20.25 Surprisingly, Nicolas Mejia wins the first set against Sonego.

7.15pm The match between Lorenzo Sonego and Nicolas Mejia begins

16.25 The double of Australia-Hungary now begins. Bolt / Peers face Marozsan-Piros. At the end of this confrontation Italy-Colombia will begin.

Hello everyone and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Jannik Sinner-Daniel Elahi Galan, second match valid for the Davis Cup match between Italy and Colombia. This match could mean direct qualification to the round of 16 if the predictions, which see both the boy from Altesino and Lorenzo Sonego as favorites over the South Americans, were respected.

A sparkling debut for Jannik with the blue shirt last night. On the other side there was a John Isner a little rusty due to the inactivity that lasted from last 11 October, but it remains the 6-2 6-0 with which the number 10 in the world imposed himself against a formidable opponent; the tiredness of a 68-game year does not seem to have emerged in the slightest.

On the other hand, an opponent within reach like Galan, who boasts as his best result in the Slams a third round at Roland Garros 2020 and was then beaten by Novak Djokovic. Number 111 in the world, the Colombian came close to entering the top 100 at the beginning of November, stationing at number 102 in the world. Jannik will have asked Lorenzo Sonego for advice to set up his game tactics: the Turin-born has beaten him three times in three matches, the last dating back to last Wimbledon.

The match between Jannik Sinner and Daniel Elahi Galan will be the second match of the Davis Cup afternoon and will begin at the end of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and Nicolas Mejia, scheduled at 16.00 but which, due to the delay in closing the match between Australia and Hungary (still in the running), will start later. Good fun!

