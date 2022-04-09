Blue Cross. Jerry Flores indirectly shoots Sebastián Jurado for a mistake

Midtime Editorial

the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado was put back on everyone’s lips after the terrible mistake he made this Fridayduring the tie that his team had Cruz Azul (1-1) against Mazatlan; and among the people who demonstrated was the ex of La Maquina: Gerardo Flores.

And it is that the excruzazulino did not hesitate to use their social networks to throw a hint at Jurado after ‘eating’ the goal against Mazatlán, since he launched the following tweet: “Greetings to my excellent goalkeeper friend Guillermo Allison”threw the Jerryreferring to the Former celestial goalkeeper who left La Noria to leave his place to Sebastián Jurado.

The controversial tweet

However, hours after its publication, the Jerry Flowers He decided delete your postwhich initially was gaining strength on social networks for the failure of Sebastian Jurado before the Mazatlecos.

It should be remembered that Guillermo Allison was for many years the substitute goalkeeper from Jose de Jesus Corona in Blue Cross, he even had to coincide with Gerardo Flores during the time he was in Machine.

What happened to William Alison?

The 31-year-old goalkeeper currently plays for the MX Expansion Leaguesince it belongs to Celayaa club he arrived at in 2001, after his brief stint with the Cancun F.C..