Blue Cross. Sebastián Jurado reveals the assignment: let the Azteca weigh

abigail parra

Mexico City / 31.03.2022





With only three games won in the Aztec, Blue Cross has dropped points at home and the fans already reproached him for his performance on own land. It is so in the template the assignment is clear and after this FIFA date will seek to give orn newor vote of confidence when they host Atlas this Saturday.

At a press conference, Sebastian Jury spoke about the need to make strong the Colossus of Santa Ursula after that in the duel against Cougarswho won 2-1, supporters recorded the worst attendance for the club in the stadium with a ticket of just over 12 thousand.

“We have to weigh the locality because we cannot leave points at home from now on and we have to think from Saturday”, he commented.

Jury He is the starting goalkeeper due to loss due to injury to Jesus Crown, who is expected to be ready in a couple more weeks.

“You have to be calm. Chuy has been recovering from an injury, he has done quite well”.

And it is that the youth has total confidence in the sky-blue coaching staff to safeguard the goal in the next games, it could even be in the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal First Leg in view of Cougars.

“I think I felt really good. As the games go by and the minutes go by, I’m going to feel better and better; Although it is true that there was a specific error against Puebla, it is part of soccer, whoever does not participate, is not wrong, ”he pointed out.