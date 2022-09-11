Blue Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion when Phase 1the blue drake is a mount rewarding players who have been extremely lucky in defeating certain bosses in the expansion. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get Blue Drake in WotLK Classic?

The Blue Drake is, like many other drakes in the expansion, quite common and even unknown to many players. It doesn’t require defeating a spectacular boss or completing a complex achievement. To obtain it, you need to show a lot of luck after defeating Malygos at the Eye of Eternity in 10-player mode.

The most reliable way to obtain this mount seems to be in the Cache of the Ley-Guardian Obtained after defeating Ley-Guardian Eregos in the Oculus on Heroic Difficulty. The rate is around 6%, which puts it among the most common and easy to obtain “lootable” mounts. However, it is not available in the Classic version of the game since it is only obtainable through the Random Group Finder tool.

On the Malygos side of the Eye of Eternity, even the approximate drop rate is not known. However, it is estimated at 1%, or even 2 in the best case. Luck is your best ally, there is no magic solution to get it more easily. No prerequisite other than the aforementioned difficulty is required. Not the slightest feat or the least particular technique. Get through it and just cross your fingers!

Blue Drake Appearance