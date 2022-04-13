Blue Ecstasy! Motagua brings out its caste and buries the Marathón with a win at the Yankel to establish itself in the league

2022-04-13

He played well, but he fell. Those are the words that define the game he played marathon this afternoon at yankel rosenthalwhere after a pleasant start, he ended up being beaten 0-3 by a ferocious Motagua. The Cyclone did not have to propose to achieve what was proposed since they traveled to San Pedro Sula: the three points, which were accompanied by three goals in the second half thanks to Robert Moreira (55′) and Carlos “Zapatilla” Mejia by double courtesy (84, 90 + 1 ‘), this after the expulsion of the purslane Michael Santos at 75′.

With this result, the Argentine coach HErnan “La Tota” Medina makes you forget that the Motagua He came from losing five games in a row, because with his two wins in a three-day period, he was seeded in fourth position (21 pts) in Clausura 2022. On the other side, the green monster stagnates in eighth place with 17 units. Real Sociedad, which is ninth, has 14 and could reach it on Thursday. Manuel Keosseian is paying the piper, but his idea begins to take shape in the Marathon.

– The actions – To Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and it is that we must recognize that the marathon It already looks decent under the command of Manolo, who had several chances to get ahead in the first half before the avalanche against him. These approaches to the arc of Marlon Licona were given by a single name that is the man who amazes the National League: Juan Ignatius Vieira, *open parentheses*, what a great player! At 20 ‘, from the right, almost without an angle, he took a free kick at the edge of the touchline that crashed horizontally.

At 36′, Santiago Cordoba He made it available and the Argentine slapped her right towards the blue rear metal. Not only that, but the Monster dominated and created chances, this after an unbalancing Elmer Guitywho is a winger but now played as a left midfielder. Robert Moreirafor his part, also wanted to go out in the highlights of the first half and with a threaded shot from Moreira, from outside the rectangle, he demanded a stretched save from Denovan, who hardly had any action at the start, however, it was in the plugin where everything changed. At 55′, jonathan nunez hung a long cross about 35 meters away that caused the Paraguayan to rise Moreirawhich with a subtle detour, was enough for Denovan Torres he would fail to tackle the ball.

From there, the game got rough, no accurate approaches occurred, however, marathon had the initiative, which caused the withdrawal of the Cyclone, and this bore fruit, because the counterattacks were deadly, so much so that it caused the expulsion of Michael Santos (75′) when getting off a Ivan “Chinese” Lopez who left only before the arch. Two minutes later, scallop he raised the fans from their seats again, as he was close to scoring the goal of the tournament after a splendid free kick, from three quarters of the pitch, which crashed into the crossbar; the third postazo from him.