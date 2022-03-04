Blue Ivy and dad Jay-Z visit Disneyland – Image

Blue Ivy Carter and Daddy Jay-Z had a magical day of fun at Disneyland and also enjoyed the adventure with Coldplay’s first man, Chris Martin, his girlfriend Dakota Johnson and their two teenage children, Apple and Moses.

Blue, appropriately paired with a pair of adorable Minnie Mouse ears, a colorful t-shirt and black pants, paired the look with black Converse high tops and large gold earrings. Father Jay kept things low-key in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a black mask, and was happy to explore the amusement park with his daughter and her friends. mother Beyoncé and her 4-year-old twins, rumi And the SirHe wasn’t there for a ride.

The 52-year-old rapper has taken his 10-year-old daughter with him and they have been spending a lot of quality time together lately. on January 17 They stopped at the Los Angeles Rams مباراة. Both dressed in black saw the Rams defeat the Cardinals in an impressive 34-11 win.

In a post shared by shadow roomFather and daughter looked comfortable and adorable in the seats, as Jay wore a black bucket hat and windbreaker, along with sunglasses. A blue sports baseball cap, with a colorful design t-shirt, with some flowers on the front. The daughter of a rapper, her mother is nothing but a Beyonce She accessorized with a great pair of glasses as well as some of her own bling with a pair of hoop earrings and some gold chain necklaces.

In addition, the husband was seen again at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, when he took the teenage rapper, along with a friend of hers, to the field of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before the start of the game between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. They both wore face masks and hung out in the field with each other while Jay showed Blue something interesting on his phone. Beyoncé and her twins, Romy and Sir, didn’t seem to be at the big game.