Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, impresses the canvas with her resemblance to her mother

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy was pictured with her dad at the NBA Finals game in San Francisco on Monday, June 13. And fans went wild on Twitter after noticing how much the 10-year-old looked like her famous mum.

Credit: Getty

The resemblance was evident as the young girl sat alongside her father for a rare public outing. On the web, Internet users have notably noticed an incredible connection between the appearance of Blue Ivy and that of Beyoncé, now 40 years old, in 2007. And indeed, looking at the photo shared in this article, where the we see the music star with her curly hair and her hoop earrings, it’s just stunning.

Credit: NBAE

Credit: NBAE

Internet users amazed by such a resemblance

On social media, fans wrote: “ Beyoncé really copied and pasted her look on her” or “Blue Ivy stole Beyoncé’s entire face!” ». Yet, many people could also see the similarities between Blue Ivy and her father and let it be known in their comments: “She is her father’s twin”. You can also read: “Genetics is at work between Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Blue Ivy is a replica of both in equal parts. »

Impressive, isn’t it?