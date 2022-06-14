Blue Ivy transformed, she looks a lot like her

On June 13, 2022, new photos of Blue Ivy were unveiled at a basketball game and the 10-year-old is looking more and more like her famous mom Beyoncé.

Blue Ivy is very close to her famous parents: Jay-Z and Beyoncé. And on June 13, 2022, it was with her father that the 10-year-old girl went to attend the NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics which took place at Chase Center in San Francisco. If in the photos, Blue Ivy proudly poses alongside her rapper dad, the latter was still a little embarrassed when he put his arm around her neck when the cameras were trained on them, as the reported journalist Philip Lewis on Twitter. But what especially struck Internet users was the metamorphosis of the little girl, who is becoming a pretty teenager..

So time is really just gonna fly like this? pic.twitter.com/2sfArjz0NH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

On the pictures, many found that Blue Ivy looked like two drops of water to Beyoncé. Just a few weeks ago, the older sister of twins Sir and Rumy wowed with her look after a concert by singer Olivia Rodrigo. Already very stylish for her age, she had been confused with… Rihanna! The class! “But when did Blue Ivy grow up like this? Swear it doesn’t look like a mix of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Solange in this pic? Thin at 10, to be so tall! » wrote for example a twitto.

Internet users still captivated by the metamorphosis of Blue Ivy

This time again, the reactions were numerous on the social network with the blue logo : ” She is so beautiful “, “Wow, she’s gorgeous. When did she get so big? », ” It is not possible ! I feel old”, ” She is pretty ! I love this pic of Jay-Z and Blue Ivy”, “Is that Blue Ivy?” I thought she was still small”, “She looks exactly like Bey, it’s crazy”, “She is literally her twin”, “I thought it was an old photo of Beyoncé for a few seconds. » It is certain, Blue Ivy has not finished talking about her.