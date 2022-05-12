Blue Jays confused and upset by ‘surprising’ ejections in loss to Yankees

The Blue Jays suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, but it was a series of umpire calls early in the game that left Toronto players and coaches scratching their heads. p>

Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia, manager Charlie Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker were ejected as part of a strange sequence during the sixth and seventh innings.

Two pitches after giving up a game-tying three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, Garcia hit Josh Donaldson in the upper left arm with a 94 mph fastball, prompting an angry response from the Yankees’ dugout. After a lengthy conference by the referees, Garcia was sent off without notice.

“There’s no reason anyone should try to hit someone in a 3-3 game,” Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said.

Garcia reacted furiously to his ejection and needed to be restrained by Montoyo and Toronto’s coaching staff, who ran onto the field for an explanation. Walker was also ejected during the altercation.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, who was ejected in the seventh inning Tuesday, said he was “proud of my team for coming back [to take the lead] after all of that s—.” AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Officiating crew chief Alfonso Marquez told a reporter that referees “felt ejection was the way to go” because they felt Garcia’s actions were intentional, in part because of an earlier verbal exchange between Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman.

“Given all the situations up to that specific point in time, we simply consider it intentional,” Marquez said in the group’s report. “And when that happens, we have to expel or issue the warnings, but we felt that expulsion was the way to go.”

“I’m going to tell you exactly what they told me. The reason they thought Yimi Garcia threw Donaldson was because Heineman and Donaldson were yelling at each other in the fifth inning or something,” Montoyo said. “They decided they thought we threw at Donaldson in a tied game after the home run on the second pitch.”

Donaldson said he didn’t think Garcia intentionally hit him, but noted “it didn’t look good on TV, that’s for sure.” The Yankees third baseman, who played parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays, acknowledged that he exchanged words with Heineman earlier in the game, but said he had no history with the Toronto catcher.

“I didn’t even know the guy,” Donaldson told reporters. “I didn’t even know that was his name, I had never heard of him.”

The Blue Jays were further outraged in the top of the seventh, when Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga backed up Bichette with a 97-mph fastball. Multiple Blue Jays players and coaches yelled at home plate umpire Lance Barrett, who ultimately ejected Montoyo.

Bichette called the series of events and the referees’ decisions confusing and said “none of it” made sense to him.

“There were so many reasons for us to hit [Donaldson] like they would have had for them to hit me, which is none,” he said. “I mean, the referees are doing the best they can. They did what they thought was right, but it was amazing.”

Toronto regained the lead but ultimately lost thanks to Aaron Judge’s home run off star closer Jordan Romano that lifted the Yankees to a 6-5 win, their fifth win in eight meetings this season with division rival Blue Jays. . The teams will meet again Wednesday afternoon in the final of their two-game series at Yankee Stadium.

“I’m proud of my team for coming back after all that s–,” Montoyo said. “Trust me, we could have said, ‘Oh, the umpires are against us’ and all that. No, we fought and we had the best closer in baseball in the ninth inning.

“Actually, it’s the other way around. I’m proud of my team for coming back in a game like this.”