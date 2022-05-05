Blue Jays prevail and stop Yankees streak
TORONTO — Jordan Romano loaded the bases in the ninth inning, only for a tiebreaking single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. York.
The Yankees saw their 11-game winning streak snapped.
Matt Chapman homered, and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed one run over six innings, his longest performance of the season. Toronto barely held on to the lead.
Giancarlo Stanton singled with one out off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-hitter Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit.
Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked the bases. But Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ground ball with which the duel ended.
Romano is the leader of the Major Leagues with 12 saves in 13 opportunities. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.
New York’s 11-game winning streak was the franchise’s longest since hitting 13 between Aug. 14-27, 2021.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster after arguing over the ball-and-strike count during an eighth-inning Aaron Judge at-bat. Foster struck out Judge on a pitch that seemed low in the sixth.
Bo Bichette doubled in the third inning with two out. Guerrero from the Dominican Republic broke the tie with his single.
The loss went to Cuban Néstor Cortés (1-1), who allowed two runs and four hits in four innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 1-0.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Guerrero 4-1 with an RBI, Santiago Espinal 2-0, Raimel Tapia 1-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 4-1.