Blue Jays sign Dexter Fowler, SM champion with Cubs

The tiles have reached a minor league deal with the 14-year major league veteran, Dexter Fowler, a source told MLB.com. The deal, which includes an invitation to the big team’s training sessions, has not been officially announced by the club. Fowler, 36, missed nearly all of 2021 with the Angels after tearing the ACL in his left knee in April.

“I’ve already told everyone, the comeback season has started,” Fowler said after the injury. Toronto hopes Fowler can recapture the form he showed in 2019, when the outfielder hit .238 with a .754 OPS and 19 home runs through 150 games with the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays hope that Fowler, a vital element in the World Series championship the Cubs won in 2016, can play and hit closer to his best period as a Major League slugger between 2011 and 2017. However, it will not be easy for him. to occupy a place in the roster of the Canadian team, because in the gardens of Toronto they are quite full, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, Teoscar Hernández and Raimel Tapia.