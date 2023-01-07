Sports

Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, Paul Fry and Rob Brantly

The Toronto Blue Jays announced three minor league deals Friday, in addition to previously reported deals for right-handers Julian Fernandez and Casey Lawrence. The other three are the right-hander Drew Hutchison, left-hander Paul Fry and catcher Rob Brantly. All five will receive invites to Major League Baseball spring training.

The 32-year-old, 6-foot-1 Hutchison returns to the organization that drafted him in 2009. He worked his way up to the Majors in 2012 and had some success with the Blue Jays, including a 2014 season in which he made 32 ERA starts. from 4.48:

The 30-year-old, 6-foot-10 Fry seemed to have great success in 2020. He made 22 appearances for the Orioles that year with a 2.45 ERA, 29.6% strikeout rate and 57.6% ground ball rate. His 9.2% walk rate was a bit high, but it was a few points better than the 11.4% rate he posted the year before.

Brantly, 33 and the same height as Fry, is a journeyman catcher who has spent time in the majors with the Marlins, White Sox, Phillies, Giants and Yankees. Although he has played in parts of eight MLB seasons, he only appeared in 135 GL games and made just 456 plate appearances.


Raphael Martinez

