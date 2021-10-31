Blue Line October 30, Capo Caccia, Blue Grotto, Pertosa Auletta

Donatella Bianchi dedicates to the Mediterranean episode, in particular to the landscape beauties of Sardinia and Campania.

A new episode of Blue Line. The appointment is at 14:00 on Rai 1. Last week Donatella Bianchi scoured theElba island. Today, however, he dedicates the episode to biodiversity of the Mediterranean.

Blue Line October 30, Capo Caccia

In the episode of October 30, Donatella Bianchi explores the beauties of Mediterranean Sea. His journey starts fromprotected area of ​​Capo Caccia, which is located in the northern part of Sardinia. It is a promontory composed of limestone rock 180 meters above sea level.

Its name derives from the pigeon hunting trips that the notables of the nineteenth century organized around the promontory. From its peak it is possible to admire the Gulf of Alghero and the island of Foradada. Capo Caccia also represents one of the favorite destinations for hikers due to its conformation.

The presenter, however, focuses on steep cliffs overlooking the sea where the osprey. It is a bird of prey that can reach i 60 cm in length. It feeds mainly on live fish that it manages to catch by grabbing them with its massive claws. But they can also consume birds, mice, and snakes.

The Arenile della Maddalena

Subsequently Donatella Bianchi explains to viewers that ours ribs, which stretch for almost 8,000 km, they are formed in many places by flat and sandy coasts. However, both environments are a lot fragile and changeable based on the action of atmospheric agents. For this reason they must be protected and protect.

An example is the small beaches, also called pocket beach (literally pocket beaches). One of them is thebeach of the Maddalena which has become one of the most popular places in the summer. The crystal clear sea and the contained depth make it one safe beach for the little ones. Here they also train surfing enthusiasts.

Blue Line, Blue Grotto, Pertosa Auletta Caves

In the episode of October 30, Donatella Bianchi also focuses on Blue Grotto of Capri whose entrance it is less than a meter tall. AND’ reachable through small rowing boats but it is forbidden to visit it by swimming. Once you enter the cave, the boats float in the dark on the water that takes the shades of blue so as to appear almost transparent.

At the time of the Ancient Romans was one of the favorite places of the emperor Tiberius where he often loved to dive. The Grotto had also been adorned with some statues which represented gods of the sea such as Neptune and Triton. Tiberius lived in Capri for about 5 years.

This week instead Fabio Gallo instead it is found in the Cilento to visit the Pertosa Auletta caves. They are rich in stalactites and stalagmites of different colors and sizes. Some of them are accessible by boat. In fact, sailing on the underground river you can reach the internal waterfall. Visitors can also patrol, among others, the Sala del Paradiso and the Sala delle Spongne.