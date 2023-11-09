Blue November: Take control of prostate cancer

Within the framework of Prostate Cancer Prevention Month, Essity launched the Take Control campaign against prostate cancer with its TENA brand and the Chilean Corporation, which aims to promote early detection and break some of the taboos associated with it.

According to the latest Globocan study(1), in Chile, more than 8 thousand men suffer from this condition and more than 2,200 die every year, making it the cancer with the highest mortality rate in the country(2).

Santiago de Chile, November 2023 – This 16 November is the World Day to Fight Prostate Cancer, which seeks to raise awareness among the male population about the pathology and the importance of periodic urological control, in addition to providing guidance on various diagnostic methods.

Within the framework of the anniversary, TENA, a specialist brand in the comprehensive care of adults of Essity, will carry out a free test between 11 and 14 November in Plaza Ñuñoa, where 400 prostate antigen tests will be performed on men. Age 45 years who come to this place.

According to Dr. Felipe Balbontin, urologist and president of the Chilean Corporation Against Prostate Cancer, he has joined this campaign to promote the performance of the prostate antigen test, which is the first indicator of suspicion of prostate cancer.

Chileans most likely to die from cancer

The latest GloboCan 2020 report published by the World Health Organization showed that more than 1.4 million (3) men worldwide are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, while more than 8 thousand are diagnosed in Chile. cases and 2 thousand deaths a year.

Dr. Balbontin indicates that these figures are the result of “a lack of action on the part of men.” Prohibition “Despite being one of the most frequently occurring and manageable cancers, what it involves.”

Early diagnosis is the key

Experts confirm that early diagnosis allows to establish the best possible therapeutic strategy, which helps to make treatment more effective and increases patient survival.

One of the major methods for early diagnosis of prostate cancer is a blood test to measure prostate-specific antigen levels. This test has become one of the main resources for early detection and Examination Which will be done on the above mentioned day.

Urologists point out that, in many cases, the fear of prostate screening and possible side effects such as impotence and urinary incontinence cause people to postpone seeking help from specialists and as a result, possible cancer becomes difficult to detect. However, early diagnosis can offer less invasive treatment, which significantly reduces the risks.

Likewise, it urges all men to undergo this examination, especially those who have risk factors, such as age (over 50) and family history (father or brother has prostate cancer). It also recommends maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity and a balanced diet, to reduce the chances of this oncological disease.

Possible side effects of this disease and how to treat them

On the other hand, Dr. Balbontin highlights that one of the side effects of more radical treatments such as prostate removal is loss of control or urinary incontinence. He assured that this has a direct impact on the quality of life of the patients. Some estimates suggest that up to 30% of men with prostate cancer experience incontinence after surgery (4).

However, experts point out that it is important to choose good quality products with innovative technology for this condition, which make men feel comfortable and safe and facilitate their mobility. “No adult wants to suffer from urinary incontinence, but today they have hygiene items that are a great help and significantly reduce the impact on their daily lives.”

Also, remember that a cancer diagnosis will not necessarily lead to impotence and incontinence: “We have to get over it. Prohibition around this disease. To end the silence associated with this condition, men should undergo prostate antigen test from the age of 50 onwards,” concluded the doctor.

