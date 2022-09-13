Business

Blue Origin. Rocket capsule fails mid-flight caught on video

A capsule of the Blue Origin company, the one belonging to billionaire Jeff Bezos, carrying cargo separated from its New Shepard rocket on Monday shortly after taking off from Texas, United States, after what appeared to be a malfunction near the rocket motor sectionas shown by a live video broadcast.

There were no people aboard the capsule, located atop the New Shepard suborbital rocket. company, loaded with NASA-funded research supplies and other payloads that were expected to float in microgravity for a few minutes about 100 kilometers above the ground.

However, a minute after liftoff and about 8 kilometers above the ground, the New Shepard’s engines caught fireactivating the capsule’s ejection system, which separated from its rocket before releasing its parachute to land intact.

We are responding to an issue this morning at our West Texas Launch Site One location.Blue Origin wrote on its Twitter account, adding that the pod’s abort system “worked as designed.”

The flight was the 23rd mission for the New Shepard from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon.com Inc billionaire Jeff Bezos.

